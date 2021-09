As we debate our failures of the past and search for clues on the future, there is an urgent issue that we must reckon with. How will we, as an international community, seek to secure and safeguard women’s rights in Afghanistan?Afghan women have spent 20 years reclaiming the public space they were so brutally denied from 1996 to 2001 under Taliban rule. They have led provinces and cities, joined the police force, competed in the Olympics, and become engineers, doctors and diplomats, often defying gender stereotypes. They have advocated for social change, human rights and peace, demanding to be listened...

EDUCATION ・ 10 DAYS AGO