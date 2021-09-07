First Alert Forecast | 9/7AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some this Tuesday morning are waking up to isolated showers and even thunderstorms. This mainly extends from Kiowa to Tillman and Wilbarger county. Many will stay dry through the morning commute! Here’s what we’re looking at today. Mostly dry conditions with temperatures in the upper 90s west.. low 90s east. With the building heat and a cold front diving south, this could lead to isolated showers and even severe thunderstorms for some this evening. The primary threats include quarter size hail and damaging winds. The higher threat for anything remains north of I-40 where wind gusts up to 70mph and quarter sized hail are possible. Timing is looking to be between 4-11PM.