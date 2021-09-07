ParkerVision Secures Patent License and Settlement Agreement with Zyxel
JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR), a leading developer of radio frequency technologies used in advanced wireless solutions, announced today that it has successfully resolved its patent infringement litigation against Taiwanese Zyxel Communications Corporation ('Zyxel') on mutually-agreeable and confidential terms including a patent license. Zyxel, with headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan manufactures and sells networking devices, including routers and modems.
