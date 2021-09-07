CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prevalence of right ventricular dysfunction and impact on all-cause death in hospitalized patients with COVID-19: a systematic review and meta-analysis

By Bernadette Corica
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic imposed a high burden of morbidity and mortality. In COVID-19, direct lung parenchymal involvement and pulmonary microcirculation dysfunction may entail pulmonary hypertension (PH). PH and direct cardiac injury beget right ventricular dysfunction (RVD) occurrence, which has been frequently reported in COVID-19 patients; however, the prevalence of RVD and its impact on outcomes during COVID-19 are still unclear. This study aims to evaluate the prevalence of RVD and associated outcomes in patients with COVID-19, through a Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. MEDLINE and EMBASE were systematically searched from inception to 15th July 2021. All studies reporting either the prevalence of RVD in COVID-19 patients or all-cause death according to RVD status were included. The pooled prevalence of RVD and Odds Ratio (OR) for all-cause death according to RVD status were computed and reported. Subgroup analysis and meta-regression were also performed. Among 29 studies (3813 patients) included, pooled prevalence of RVD was 20.4% (95% CI 17.1–24.3%; 95% PI 7.8–43.9%), with a high grade of heterogeneity. No significant differences were found across geographical locations, or according to the risk of bias. Severity of COVID-19 was associated with increased prevalence of RVD at meta-regression. The presence of RVD was found associated with an increased likelihood of all-cause death (OR 3.32, 95% CI 1.94–5.70). RVD was found in 1 out of 5 COVID-19 patients, and was associated with all-cause mortality. RVD may represent one crucial marker for prognostic stratification in COVID-19; further prospective and larger are needed to investigate specific management and therapeutic approach for these patients.

Related
pulmonologyadvisor.com

High Mortality Rate Seen in Patients With Cancer Hospitalized for COVID-19

According the results of a study published in JCO Global Oncology, patients with cancer who were hospitalized with COVID-19 had a high mortality rate, highlighting the need for close surveillance in this patient population. The study also identified numerous clinical factors associated with increased risk of death because of COVID-19.
CANCER
Nature.com

Interoception and obesity: a systematic review and meta-analysis of the relationship between interoception and BMI

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Interoception refers to the processes by which we sense, interpret and integrate signals originating from within the body. Deficits in interoception have been linked to higher BMI and may contribute to weight gain. However, there have been conflicting findings and it is not clear how higher BMI is associated with different facets of interoception, such as interoceptive accuracy (the ability to detect internal signals) and sensibility (the tendency to attend to internal signals).
HEALTH
Nature.com

Consolidation/reconsolidation therapies for the prevention and treatment of PTSD and re-experiencing: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Translational research highlights the potential of novel 'memory consolidation/reconsolidation therapies' to treat re-experiencing symptoms and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This systematic review and meta-analysis assessed the efficacy of so-called memory consolidation/reconsolidation therapies in randomised controlled trials (RCTs) for prevention and treatment of PTSD and symptoms of re-experiencing in children and adults (PROSPERO: CRD42020171167). RCTs were identified and rated for risk of bias. Available data was pooled to calculate risk ratios (RR) for PTSD prevalence and standardised mean differences (SMD) for PTSD/re-experiencing severity. Twenty-five RCTs met inclusion criteria (16 prevention and nine treatment trials). The methodology of most studies had a significant risk of bias. We found a large effect of reconsolidation interventions in the treatment of PTSD (11 studies, n = 372, SMD: −1.42 (−2.25 to −0.58), and a smaller positive effect of consolidation interventions in the prevention of PTSD (12 studies, n = 2821, RR: 0.67 (0.50 to 0.90). Only three protocols (hydrocortisone for PTSD prevention, Reconsolidation of Traumatic Memories (RTM) for treatment of PTSD symptoms and cognitive task memory interference procedure with memory reactivation (MR) for intrusive memories) were superior to control. There is some emerging evidence of consolidation and reconsolidation therapies in the prevention and treatment of PTSD and intrusive memories specifically. Translational research should strictly adhere to protocols/procedures describing precise reconsolidation conditions (e.g. MR) to both increase the likelihood of positive findings and more confidently interpret negative findings of putative reconsolidation agents.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Virtual and augmented reality in the vestibular rehabilitation of peripheral vestibular disorders: systematic review and meta-analysis

Vestibular rehabilitation therapy is an established treatment for patients with vestibular dysfunction. Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) can be utilised in vestibular rehabilitation. Evidence of the efficacy of VR and AR delivered rehabilitation in patients with peripheral vestibular disorders is reviewed. MEDLINE, EMBASE, CENTRAL, CINAHL, PsychInfo, PsychBITE, OTSeeker, Ei Compendex, IEE, Clinical trials.gov and WebofScience databases were searched. Reduction in vestibular dysfunction symptoms 0–3 months post-intervention was the primary outcome. Secondary outcomes included long-term symptom improvement and side effects. Risk of bias assessment and meta analyses were planned. Five studies meeting eligibility criteria were included. Dizziness Handicap Inventory (DHI) scores 0–3 months post-intervention were reported by four studies. Meta-analysis identified a 1.13 (95% CI, − 1.74, − 0.52) standardized mean difference reduction in DHI in VR and AR treated patients compared to controls. Side effects reported by two studies were reduced by week four of VR intervention. Bias assessment identified DHI scores and side effects to be at high risk or of some concern. Adjunct VR interventions reduced patient DHI significantly more than vestibular rehabilitation alone 0–3 months post-intervention in adult patients diagnosed with unilateral vestibular disease. High quality studies are needed.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meta Analysis#Covid#Icu#Study Design#Medline#Embase#Prisma#Prospero
Medscape News

Anakinra Improved Survival in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Hospitalized COVID-19 patients at increased risk for respiratory failure showed significant improvement after treatment with anakinra, compared with placebo, based on data from a phase 3, randomized trial of nearly 600 patients who also received standard of care treatment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Associations between increased circulating endothelial progenitor cell levels and anxiety/depressive severity, cognitive deficit and function disability among patients with major depressive disorder

The association of major depressive disorder (MDD) with cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) through endothelial dysfunction is bidirectional. Circulating endothelial progenitor cells (cEPCs), essential for endothelial repair and function, are associated with risks of various CVDs. Here, the relationship of cEPC counts with MDD and the related clinical presentations were investigated in 50 patients with MDD and 46 healthy controls. In patients with MDD, a battery of clinical domains was analysed: depressed mood with Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAMD) and Montgomery–Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS), anxiety with Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale (HAMA), cognitive dysfunction and deficit with Digit Symbol Substitution Test (DSST) and Perceived Deficits Questionnaire-Depression (PDQ-D), somatic symptoms with Depressive and Somatic Symptom Scale (DSSS), quality of life with 12-Item Short Form Health Survey (SF-12) and functional disability with Sheehan Disability Scale (SDS). Immature and mature cEPC counts were measured through flow cytometry. Increased mature and immature cEPC counts were significantly associated with higher anxiety after controlling the confounding effect of systolic blood pressure, and potentially associated with more severe depressive symptoms, worse cognitive performance and increased cognitive deficit, higher social disability, and worse mental health outcomes. Thus, cEPCs might have pleiotropic effects on MDD-associated symptoms and psychosocial outcomes.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Mortality is not associated with paclitaxel-coated devices usage in peripheral arterial disease of lower extremities

A recent meta-analysis addressed increased risk of death following revascularization with paclitaxel-coated devices in femopopliteal artery. We evaluated differences in all-cause mortality and amputation free survival between peripheral arterial disease (PAD) patients who were treated with paclitaxel-coated devices and non-paclitaxel-coated devices. This was retrospective population-based cohort study from the National Health Insurance Service claims in South Korea from 2015 to 2019. Multivariate Cox regression analyses after propensity score matching were applied to identify all-cause mortality and amputation-free survival. After propensity score matching, there were 6090 patients per group. The median follow-up days was 580 days (interquartile range [IQR] 240–991 days) and 433 days (IQR 175–757 days) for the non-paclitaxel-coated device group and paclitaxel-coated device group, respectively. Multivariate analysis adjusted for age, sex, diabetes, hypertension, warfarin, and new oral anticoagulants showed that the mortality rate associated with paclitaxel-coated devices was not significantly higher than non-paclitaxel-coated devices (hazard ratio [HR] 0.992; 95% CI 0.91–1.08). The rate of amputation events was higher in patients with paclitaxel-coated devices than those with non-paclitaxel-coated devices (HR 1.614; 95% CI 1.46–1.78). In this analysis, the mortality rate in patients with PAD was not associated with the use of paclitaxel-coated devices, despite a higher amputation rate.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Limit of detection in different matrices of 19 commercially available rapid antigen tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2

In the context of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic there has been an increase of the use of antigen-detection rapid diagnostic tests (Ag-RDT). The performance of Ag-RDT vary greatly between manufacturers and evaluating their analytical limit of detection (LOD) has become high priority. Here we describe a manufacturer-independent evaluation of the LOD of 19 marketed Ag-RDT using live SARS-CoV-2 spiked in different matrices: direct culture supernatant, a dry swab, and a swab in Amies. Additionally, the LOD using dry swab was investigated after 7 days’ storage at − 80 °C of the SARS-CoV-2 serial dilutions. An LOD of ≈ 5.0 × 102 pfu/ml (1.0 × 106 genome copies/ml) in culture media is defined as acceptable by the World Health Organization. Fourteen of 19 Ag-RDTs (ActiveXpress, Espline, Excalibur, Innova, Joysbio, Mologic, NowCheck, Orient, PanBio, RespiStrip, Roche, Standard-F, Standard-Q and Sure-Status) exceeded this performance criteria using direct culture supernatant applied to the Ag-RDT. Six Ag-RDT were not compatible with Amies media and a decreased sensitivity of 2 to 20-fold was observed for eleven tests on the stored dilutions at − 80 °C for 7 days. Here, we provide analytical sensitivity data to guide appropriate test and sample type selection for use and for future Ag-RDT evaluations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A prostate-specific membrane antigen activated molecular rotor for real-time fluorescence imaging

Surgery is an efficient way to treat localized prostate cancer (PCa), however, it is challenging to demarcate rapidly and accurately the tumor boundary intraoperatively, as existing tumor detection methods are seldom performed in real-time. To overcome those limitations, we develop a fluorescent molecular rotor that specifically targets the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), an established marker for PCa. The probes have picomolar affinity (IC50 = 63-118 pM) for PSMA and generate virtually instantaneous onset of robust fluorescent signal proportional to the concentration of the PSMA-probe complex. In vitro and ex vivo experiments using PCa cell lines and clinical samples, respectively, indicate the utility of the probe for biomedical applications, including real-time monitoring of endocytosis and tumor staging. Experiments performed in a PCa xenograft model reveal suitability of the probe for imaging applications in vivo.
CANCER
Nature.com

Early outcome detection for COVID-19 patients

With the outbreak of COVID-19 exerting a strong pressure on hospitals and health facilities, clinical decision support systems based on predictive models can help to effectively improve the management of the pandemic. We present a method for predicting mortality for COVID-19 patients. Starting from a large number of clinical variables, we select six of them with largest predictive power, using a feature selection method based on genetic algorithms and starting from a set of COVID-19 patients from the first wave. The algorithm is designed to reduce the impact of missing values in the set of variables measured, and consider only variables that show good accuracy on validation data. The final predictive model provides accuracy larger than 85% on test data, including a new patient cohort from the second COVID-19 wave, and on patients with imputed missing values. The selected clinical variables are confirmed to be relevant by recent literature on COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Hybrid derivative of cathelicidin and human beta defensin-2 against Gram-positive bacteria: A novel approach for the treatment of bacterial keratitis

Bacterial keratitis (BK) is a major cause of corneal blindness globally. This study aimed to develop a novel class of antimicrobial therapy, based on human-derived hybrid host defense peptides (HyHDPs), for treating BK. HyHDPs were rationally designed through combination of functional amino acids in parent HDPs, including LL-37 and human beta-defensin (HBD)-1 to -3. Minimal inhibitory concentrations (MICs) and time-kill kinetics assay were performed to determine the concentration- and time-dependent antimicrobial activity and cytotoxicity was evaluated against human corneal epithelial cells and erythrocytes. In vivo safety and efficacy of the most promising peptide was examined in the corneal wound healing and Staphylococcus aureus (ATCC SA29213) keratitis murine models, respectively. A second-generation HyHDP (CaD23), based on rational hybridization of the middle residues of LL-37 and C-terminal of HBD-2, was developed and was shown to demonstrate good efficacy against methicillin-sensitive and methicillin-resistant S. aureus [MIC = 12.5–25.0 μg/ml (5.2–10.4 μM)] and S. epidermidis [MIC = 12.5 μg/ml (5.2 μM)], and moderate efficacy against P. aeruginosa [MIC = 25-50 μg/ml (10.4–20.8 μM)]. CaD23 (at 25 μg/ml or 2× MIC) killed all the bacteria within 30 min, which was 8 times faster than amikacin (25 μg/ml or 20× MIC). After 10 consecutive passages, S. aureus (ATCC SA29213) did not develop any antimicrobial resistance (AMR) against CaD23 whereas it developed significant AMR (i.e. a 32-fold increase in MIC) against amikacin, a commonly used treatment for BK. Pre-clinical murine studies showed that CaD23 (0.5 mg/ml) achieved a median reduction of S. aureus bioburden by 94% (or 1.2 log10 CFU/ml) while not impeding corneal epithelial wound healing. In conclusion, rational hybridization of human-derived HDPs has led to generation of a potentially efficacious and safe topical antimicrobial agent for treating Gram-positive BK, with no/minimal risk of developing AMR.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Outcomes and longitudinal trend of traumatic cataract wound dehiscence in patients with blunt ocular injury

Longitudinal trends on traumatic cataract wound dehiscence are scant. In this study, we present the characteristics of traumatic cataract wound dehiscence using 15 years of longitudinal trend in one of the largest medical centers in Taiwan for a period when cataract surgeries were gradually shifting from extracapsular cataract extraction (ECCE) to phacoemulsification. All patients with a prior cataract surgery who suffered from blunt open globe trauma between 2001 and 2015 at a tertiary referral center in Taiwan were included. The number of cases per year; type of prior cataract surgery; visual acuity (VA); mechanism and place of injury were analyzed. The risk factors associated with final VA were investigated in patients followed up for ≥ 1 month. Seventy-six eyes of 75 patients were included and all of them were traumatic cataract wound dehiscence with a prior ECCE (65 eyes) or phacoemulsification. The most common mechanism and place of injury was fall and at home in both cataract surgical types. The mean log of the minimal angle resolution (logMAR) of final VA was 2.15 ± 0.88 (ECCE) and 1.61 ± 0.83 (phacoemulsification) (P = .026). The most significant risk factors associated with worse final VA were retinal detachment at the initial visit and low ocular trauma score (both P < .001). Long-term visual outcome of phacoemulsification wound dehiscence was better than that of ECCE wound after a blunt trauma.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Cannabinoid receptor 1 expression is higher in muscle of old vs. young males, and increases upon resistance exercise in older adults

Aged skeletal muscle undergoes metabolic and structural alterations eventually resulting in a loss of muscle strength and mass, i.e. age-related sarcopenia. Therefore, novel targets for muscle growth purposes in elderly are needed. Here, we explored the role of the cannabinoid system in muscle plasticity through the expression of muscle cannabinoid receptors (CBs) in young and old humans. The CB1 expression was higher (+ 25%; p = 0.04) in muscle of old (≥ 65 years) vs. young adults (20–27 years), whereas CB2 was not differently expressed. Furthermore, resistance exercise tended to increase the CB1 (+ 11%; p = 0.055) and CB2 (+ 37%; p = 0.066) expression in muscle of older adults. Interestingly, increases in the expression of CB2 following resistance exercise positively correlated with changes in key mechanisms of muscle homeostasis, such as catabolism (FOXO3a) and regenerative capacity (Pax7, MyoD). This study for the first time shows that CB1 is differentially expressed with aging and that changes in CB2 expression upon resistance exercise training correlate with changes in mediators that play a central role in muscle plasticity. These data confirm earlier work in cells and mice showing that the cannabinoid system might orchestrate muscle growth, which is an incentive to further explore CB-based strategies that might counteract sarcopenia.
GERMANY
Nature.com

COVID-19 patients age, comorbidity profiles and clinical presentation related to the SARS-CoV-2 UK-variant spread in the Southeast of France

The variant 20I/501Y.V1, associated to a higher risk of transmissibility, emerged in Nice city (Southeast of France, French Riviera) during January 2021. The pandemic has resumed late December 2020 in this area. A high incidence rate together with a fast turn-over of the main circulating variants, provided us the opportunity to analyze modifications in clinical profile and outcome traits. We performed an observational study in the University hospital of Nice from December 2020 to February 2021. We analyzed data of sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 from the sewage collector and PCR screening from all positive samples at the hospital. Then, we described the characteristics of all COVID-19 patients admitted in the emergency department (ED) (n = 1247) and those hospitalized in the infectious diseases ward or ICU (n = 232). The UK-variant was absent in this area in December, then increasingly spread in January representing 59% of the PCR screening performed mid-February. The rate of patients over 65 years admitted to the ED decreased from 63 to 50% (p = 0.001). The mean age of hospitalized patients in the infectious diseases ward decreased from 70.7 to 59.2 (p < 0.001) while the proportion of patients without comorbidity increased from 16 to 42% (p = 0.007). Spread of the UK-variant in the Southeast of France affects younger and healthier patients.
WORLD
Nature.com

A bioluminescent and homogeneous SARS-CoV-2 spike RBD and hACE2 interaction assay for antiviral screening and monitoring patient neutralizing antibody levels

Here we describe a homogeneous bioluminescent immunoassay based on the interaction between Fc-tagged SARS-CoV-2 Spike RBD and human ACE2, and its detection by secondary antibodies labeled with NanoLuc luciferase fragments LgBit and SmBit. The assay utility for the discovery of novel inhibitors was demonstrated with a panel of anti-RBD antibodies, ACE2-derived miniproteins and soluble ACE2. Studying the effect of RBD mutations on ACE2 binding showed that the N501Y mutation increased RBD apparent affinity toward ACE2 tenfold that resulted in escaping inhibition by some anti-RBD antibodies. In contrast, while E484K mutation did not highly change the binding affinity, it still escaped antibody inhibition likely due to changes in the epitope recognized by the antibody. Also, neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) from COVID-19 positive samples from two distinct regions (USA and Brazil) were successfully detected and the results further suggest the persistence of NAbs for at least 6 months post symptom onset. Finally, sera from vaccinated individuals were tested for NAbs and showed varying neutralizing activity after first and second doses, suggesting the assay can be used to assess immunity of vaccinated populations. Our results demonstrate the broad utility and ease of use of this methodology both for drug discovery and clinical research applications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effects of early energy intake on neonatal cerebral growth of preterm newborn: an observational study

Current guidelines for preterm newborns recommend high energy nutrition soon after birth in order to limit growth retardation. However, long-term effects of this nutritional approach are still debated, and it has been demonstrated that cerebral growth depends on protein intake in early life. A negative impact of early high energy intake by parenteral nutrition (PN) has been reported for patients in critically ill conditions, observed in intensive care unit. We aimed at evaluating the impact of energy intake on cerebral growth in preterm neonates early in life. We included preterm newborns with gestational age < 32 weeks or birth weight (BW) < 1500 g. Measurement of cerebral structures was performed by cranial Ultrasonography (cUS) between 3 and 7 days of life (DOL, T0) and at 28 DOL (T1). We evaluated the relation between energy intake and cerebral growth in the first 28 DOL. We observed in 109 preterm newborns a significant (p < 0.05) negative correlation between energy intake received by PN and right caudate head growth (r = − 0.243*) and a positive correlation between total energy intake and transverse cerebellum diameter (r = 0.254*). Multivariate analysis showed that energy intake administered by enteral nutrition (EN), independently increased growth of left caudate head (β = 0.227*) and height cerebellar vermis (β = 0.415*), while PN independently affected growth of both right and left caudate head (β = − 0.164* and β = − 0.228*, respectively) and cerebellum transverse diameter (β = − 0.849*). The route of energy administration may exert different effects on cerebral growth in early life. High energy intake administered through EN seems to be positively correlated to cerebral growth; conversely, PN energy intake results in a poorer cerebral growth evaluated with cUS.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Azithromycin concentrations during long-term regimen, a pilot study in patients with MALT lymphoma

In view of the antineoplastic effects of the macrolide clarithromycin in mucosa associated lymphatic tissue (MALT)-lymphoma, we performed a pilot study assessing levels of azithromycin in plasma, peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) and polymorphonuclear leukocytes (PMN) of MALT-lymphoma patients to determine the pharmacokinetics and potential influences of respective concentrations on the therapeutic outcome. In total 16 patients with MALT-lymphoma received 1.5 g of oral azithromycin once-weekly over 6 months. Blood was sampled directly prior to the following dose every 4 weeks during treatment. Drug levels were analysed by high performance liquid chromatography in plasma and intracellularly in PBMC and PMN. They were correlated with patients’ age, weight and body-mass-index and compared between patients responsive or unresponsive to treatment. Mean azithromycin plasma levels of all patients were 58.97 ± 30.48 ng/ml, remaining stable throughout the treatment period. Correlation analysis of plasma azithromycin showed no significance. Intracellular PBMC concentrations were 6648 ± 8479 ng/ml, without any significant difference between responders and non-responders. Mean PMN levels were 39,274 ± 25,659 ng/ml and significantly higher in patients unresponsive to treatment (t = 2.858, p = 0.017). Our drug regime led to continuously high plasma and exceedingly high intracellular concentrations of azithromycin in PBMC and PMN. Age, weight or body-mass-index had no significant influence on plasma levels and thence should not be considered in dosage finding. High AZM levels in PBMC did not lead to a better treatment response, whereas enrichment in PMN suggested a poorer outcome. The threshold for immunomodulatory effects on lymphoma cells might not have been reached. Additionally, the finding of stable plasma and intracellular concentrations over months with high-dose azithromycin administered in intervals might also be important for the further design of azithromycin-based trials against MALT-lymphoma.
CANCER
Nature.com

Automated bone mineral density prediction and fracture risk assessment using plain radiographs via deep learning

Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) is underutilized to measure bone mineral density (BMD) and evaluate fracture risk. We present an automated tool to identify fractures, predict BMD, and evaluate fracture risk using plain radiographs. The tool performance is evaluated on 5164 and 18175 patients with pelvis/lumbar spine radiographs and Hologic DXA. The model is well calibrated with minimal bias in the hip (slope = 0.982, calibration-in-the-large = −0.003) and the lumbar spine BMD (slope = 0.978, calibration-in-the-large = 0.003). The area under the precision-recall curve and accuracy are 0.89 and 91.7% for hip osteoporosis, 0.89 and 86.2% for spine osteoporosis, 0.83 and 95.0% for high 10-year major fracture risk, and 0.96 and 90.0% for high hip fracture risk. The tool classifies 5206 (84.8%) patients with 95% positive or negative predictive value for osteoporosis, compared to 3008 DXA conducted at the same study period. This automated tool may help identify high-risk patients for osteoporosis.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Limited benefit of additional contrast-enhanced CT to end-of-treatment PET/CT evaluation in patients with follicular lymphoma

Despite follicular lymphoma (FL) is frequently characterized by a moderate increase of glucose metabolism, PET/CT examinations provides valuable information for staging and response assessment of the disease. The aim of the study was to assess and compare the diagnostic performance of PET/ldCT and PET/ceCT, respectively, in evaluating FL patients at the end of treatment. Fifty FL consecutive patients who underwent end-of-therapy PET/CT with both ldCT and ceCT were analyzed. Two blinded observers independently assessed PET/ldCT and PET/ceCT applying the Deauville score (DS) and Lugano classification criteria. PET imaging obtained after the end-of-treatment (EoT) was classified as showing PET and ce-CT matched response (concordant imaging group, CIG) or PET and ce-CT unmatched response (discordant imaging group, DIG). Relapse rate and Event-Free Survival (EFS) were compared between CIG and DIG patients. Overall, no differences in metabolic response classification were observed between PET/ldCT and PET/ceCT. In 13 (26%) patients PET/ceCT identified additional FDG-negative nodal lesions in mesenteric, retroperitoneal and iliac regions. However, in all cases, final DS remained unchanged and the additional results did not modify the following therapeutic decision. Among patients, who obtained complete metabolic response a comparable rate of relapse was registered in DIG 3/13 (23%) and CIG subgroups 5/20 (25%) [p = 0.899]. In all 3 DIG cohort patients who relapsed the recurrent disease involved also, but not exclusively, PET negative lymph nodes detected by ceCT. In overall population metabolic response defined by PET/ldCT predicted EFS [76% (group of patients with metabolic response) vs 35% (group of patients with residual disease), p = 0.0013] significantly better than ceCT-Based response assessment [75% (group of patients with complete response) vs 53% (group of patients with residual disease), p = 0.06]. Our study demonstrates a negligible diagnostic and predictive value of ceCT performed in addition to standard 18FDG PET/ldCT for EoT response evaluation in FLs. PET/ldCT should be performed as first-line imaging procedure, also in patients with prevalent abdominal and pelvic involvement, limiting the acquisition of ceCT in selected cases. This tailored approach would contribute to avoid useless radiation exposure and preserve renal function of patients.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Micronutritional status after pylorus preserving duodenopancreatectomy: analysis of data from a randomized controlled trial

Physical frailty and nutritional malassimilation are often observed after pancreaticoduodenectomy for pancreatic cancer. But long-term data concerning the course of micronutrient status is still missing. Micronutrient status after pylorus preserving pancreaticoduodenectomy with a follow-up of 12 months was evaluated using data of a randomized controlled trial. 47 patients were randomized with respect to the physiotherapy regimen they received (intensified physiotherapy: n = 22; standard physiotherapy: n = 25). Nutritional status was recorded preoperatively and postoperatively after one week, 3, 6 and 12 months. BMI, body fat measurement and albumin, lipid, iron and bone metabolism parameters, vitamins A, B1 B6 and B12, homocysteine, folic acid, and trace elements were measured. Laboratory values were analyzed descriptively. Differences between the groups were analyzed using the t-test in SPSS. For vitamin D, B1, B6 and iron a deficiency over time could be demonstrated with 50% of all patients or more being below normal range. The other laboratory values were in low normal range after 3 months and later. Significant differences between groups were found in cholesterol, HDL and selenium levels (corrected p-values < 0.033 in all cases). Vitamin D and iron should be supplemented postoperatively in the long term, and vitamin B1 and B6 substitution should be considered in symptomatic patients. Levels of malnutrition induced fatigue should be comparable between both groups. However, the role of nutritional status on other health-related aspects such as quality of life should be the focus of further studies.
CANCER

