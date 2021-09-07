Wind speeds are picking up

With the passage of a cold front from the northwest, we will be seeing winds shift out of that direction. Winds will mostly hover in the 10-20 MPH range, but we could see gusts get up close to 30 MPH. This could pose an issue for those with trash cans, as some will likely be knocked over (more likely to be if they are empty). This could also have an impact on the wind chill, as we are hitting highs in the low to mid 70s; keep in mind, however, that is simply the air temperature. It does not factor in the wind gusts. Despite temperatures being higher than normal Tuesday morrning, make sure to bring a light jacket in for the gusty winds.