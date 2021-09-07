CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wind speeds are picking up

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the passage of a cold front from the northwest, we will be seeing winds shift out of that direction. Winds will mostly hover in the 10-20 MPH range, but we could see gusts get up close to 30 MPH. This could pose an issue for those with trash cans, as some will likely be knocked over (more likely to be if they are empty). This could also have an impact on the wind chill, as we are hitting highs in the low to mid 70s; keep in mind, however, that is simply the air temperature. It does not factor in the wind gusts. Despite temperatures being higher than normal Tuesday morrning, make sure to bring a light jacket in for the gusty winds.

www.kaaltv.com

knopnews2.com

Breezy south winds warm up our Wednesday...

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- After a bit of an autumn feel on Tuesday, we resume with warmer weather on Wednesday. South winds will turn a bit breezy, as warmer air migrates across the area sending afternoon temperatures back into the 80s, with a few 90 degree readings scattered around the Panhandle. Thursday the heat will become more widespread as the 90s will push through the Sandhills into Central Nebraska.
Big rebound arriving on a breeze

Temperatures will see a sharp turnaround on Wednesday after a chilly start. Highs reach the mid 70s on Wednesday. With the help of a stronger breeze gusting to 40 mph on Thursday, the temps will jump even higher, closer to 80°.
Timing isn't the best

Our best opportunity for rain in the next week ahead is lining up for late Thursday into Friday. A cold front diving through will be responsible for the rain. Showers and storms will be possible. But the timing does not work in favor of a major severe setup. The overnight arrival with the most 'intense' activity in the timeframe will mean instability is limited... we'll be stabilizing.
A Quiet Mid-Week

High pressure will keep our weather clear & quiet, comfy too on Wednesday. We are ahead of our next weather-maker, bringing in a little rain for the end of the week on Thursday, meaning a breezy & warm day can be expected. A few isolated showers are possible early & late on Thursday, with the better chance for showers & storms holding off until Friday. Highs will be warming from the mid-70s Wednesday, to the upper 70s/lower 80s Thursday.
Perfect setup for falling temps

It's a clear sky, wind that's trending towards calm. The setup with drier air pushing into the region will favor the temperature falling sharply tonight. I'll take the temps locally down into the middle and upper 40s. 45° is the going forecast for Rochester. The last time we were so cool was back on May 29th when we hit 39°.
Brisk Morning, Comfy Afternoon Today

It has been a few days since our last official morning with out-the-door temperatures in the 40s, like we have Wednesday morning. Light coats will be a good idea early on Wednesday, but with plenty of sunshine & a light SW wind, we'll warm-up nicely, back to the middle 70s for many of us this afternoon. A few low 80s may pop-up across a few of our north central IA communities, but it won't feel too bad, as the humidity will remain very low around the area.
