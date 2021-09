MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in school, students, staff and visitors at Madison County will be required to wear face coverings indoors at all school facilities when students are scheduled for instruction for the week of Sept. 13. Additionally, there will be no school on Friday, Sept. 17, so that the schools can be deep cleaned.

