'Images of America: North Clackamas' is the first solo release from Milwaukie museum curator Mark Hurlburt.Happy Valley resident historian and Milwaukie museum curator Mark W. Hurlburt released his latest historical photo book, "Images of America: North Clackamas." The book, published through Arcadia Publishing and released on Sept. 6, features a vast collection of still scenes depicting local history. It is part of the publisher's long-running "Images of America" series, including similar releases from cities and towns across the country. The book is also the second such release from within Clackamas County, the first being "Images of America: Oregon City"...

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO