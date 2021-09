Vets are calling for a greater awareness around pet dementia, claiming that 85% of cases go undiagnosed. According to Vets4Pets, one in four elderly dogs and one in three cats will develop dementia, with many owners unaware of how to spot the early signs. It might be more difficult to recognise in our furry friends, but there are lots of ways to help ageing animals navigate memory loss.

PETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO