2021 BUSCH STADIUM HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS #11

Yesterday’s win for the Braves to end what was — for lack of a better term — a rocky road trip was pretty huge. Part of that is because every win in September during a close divisional race is as good as gold, part of that is because getting a road split at any time in general is really good and the last third is that picking up wins as a road team at Coors Field is pretty impressive this year. Three teams in the NL currently have at least 45 wins at home. All three of those teams are in the West and one of those teams is the Colorado Rockies.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO