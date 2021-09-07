2021 BUSCH STADIUM HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS #11
ST. LOUIS, Mo., September 6, 2021 – The Cardinals are back at Busch Stadium for seven straight games starting with a four-games versus the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers (Sept. 6-9), followed by a three-game weekend series with the Cincinnati Reds (Sept. 10-12). St. Louis is currently 3.0 games back of the second NL Wild Card spot. Fans can view a full list of homestand highlights at cardinals.com/homestand.wmskamfm.com
