CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

2021 BUSCH STADIUM HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS #11

wmskamfm.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo., September 6, 2021 – The Cardinals are back at Busch Stadium for seven straight games starting with a four-games versus the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers (Sept. 6-9), followed by a three-game weekend series with the Cincinnati Reds (Sept. 10-12). St. Louis is currently 3.0 games back of the second NL Wild Card spot. Fans can view a full list of homestand highlights at cardinals.com/homestand.

wmskamfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
DETROIT, MI
binghamtonhomepage.com

Final Rumble Ponies homestand of the season

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Rumble Ponies are facing off against the Reading Fightin Phils this week for the last homestand of the season. Tonight kicks off the series with Two For Tuesdays and Rumble In The Kitchen. Wednesday is We Care Wednesdays. Thursday is Thirsty Thursday. Friday kicks off Fan...
BINGHAMTON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Tommy Edman
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
The Spun

Watch: Minor League Hitter’s Epic Bat Flip Is Going Viral

Just a few months ago, the Seattle Mariners drafted a 17-year-old player with plenty of upside. Well, fans were treated to that upside earlier this week. The Mariners drafted Edwin Arroyo out of Central Pointe Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Florida in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He’s...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WKRC

Reds make trade for Red Sox outfielder who is son of team's coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday acquired minor league outfielder Delino DeShields from the Red Sox in exchange for cash. DeShields, the son of Reds first base coach Delino DeShields, has been assigned to Triple-A Louisville. The 29-year-old has a .252/.385/.366 slash line with six homers and 21...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Busch Stadium#Health And Fitness#The Cincinnati Reds#Nl Wild Card#Kmox 1120 Am#Shane Co#African American Heritage#Budweiser Terrace#The Gentlemen Of Vision#Waste Management#Gate 1 And Gate 3#Big Brothers Big Sisters#Eastern Missouri#Frontline Fans#Abbott Ems#Cardinals Care Auctions#The Cardinals Club#Umb Champions Club#Redbird Club#Cardinals Hall Of Fame
FanSided

The Phillies part ways with another struggling pitcher

Phillies pitcher Enyel De Los Santos has been claimed off waivers. The Phillies season isn’t over yet, but the mass exodus of mediocre pitching is in full swing. Neftali Feliz was the first to go. Then, they traded Spencer Howard and two low-level pitching prospects to the Texas Rangers for Kyle Gibson, Ian Kennedy, Hans Crouse, and some cash. In August, Chase Anderson was released and also found his way to the Rangers. Most recently, Vince Velasquez has been designated for assignment, and now, Enyel De Los Santos has been claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
MLB
wgel.com

GES Students Sing At Busch

It was an exciting day for students from Greenville Elementary School Sunday, as they sang the National Anthem before the St. Louis Cardinals-Cincinnati Reds baseball game at Busch Stadium. Standing in fair territory in front of the right field fence, 78 third and fourth graders, under the direction of Kim...
GREENVILLE, IL
Dodger Insider

Petco Park Homestand 11 at a Glance

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 VS. HOUSTON ASTROS @ 7:10 P.M. The Padres return home from a six-day, five-game roadtrip to start a six-day, five-game homestand beginning on Friday, September 3 when the Houston Astros come to town. The final BeerFest presented by Southwest Airlines of the regular season takes place on...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB

Busch tapping into power at Double-A

Highly regarded Dodgers prospect Michael Busch put on a show for the Double-A Drillers on Saturday night. The club's No. 3 prospect -- and the No. 78 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline -- went 3-for-3 in his first professional multihomer game with a career-high six RBIs. Busch added a double, a walk and a sacrifice fly in Tulsa's 15-3 win over Springfield.
MLB
milb.com

Tides Close Out Homestand With Walk-Off Walk

The Norfolk Tides took the field as the “Pajaritos de Norfolk” for the last game of the Charlotte Knights series at home. “Pajaritos” is Spanish for baby birds, as the Tides are the Triple-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. Harbor Park celebrated Hispanic culture while the Tides played in their special “Pajaritos” jerseys. The Tides won on a walk-off victory, with four consecutive Tides batters being walked in the ninth inning, winning, 5-4.
BASEBALL
chatsports.com

This may be the most crucial homestand of the season for the Braves

Yesterday’s win for the Braves to end what was — for lack of a better term — a rocky road trip was pretty huge. Part of that is because every win in September during a close divisional race is as good as gold, part of that is because getting a road split at any time in general is really good and the last third is that picking up wins as a road team at Coors Field is pretty impressive this year. Three teams in the NL currently have at least 45 wins at home. All three of those teams are in the West and one of those teams is the Colorado Rockies.
MLB
audacy.com

LEADING OFF: Dodgers star Pujols back at Busch Stadium

A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday:. Albert Pujols is sure to get a big ovation at Busch Stadium when the Los Angeles Dodgers slugger returns to face the Cardinals. The 41-year-old Pujols called St. Louis home for his first 11 major league seasons from 2001-2011 and...
MLB
northwestgeorgianews.com

Rome Braves begin homestand with doubleheader split

After a rainout thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ida, the Rome Braves (47-56) split a doubleheader against the High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, the Winston-Salem Dash (39-46), on Wednesday evening at State Mutual Stadium. Game 1, Winston-Salem wins 3-2 The Rome Braves dropped the opening game of...
ROME, GA
masnsports.com

Zac Lowther shines in O’s homestand opener

After they held leads and won the last two days at New York, the Orioles bullpen could not do that today in the opener of a long homestand. The Kansas City Royals scored twice in the top of the eighth to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 win in the opener of a four-game series and 11-game stand.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy