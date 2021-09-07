CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priyanka Chopra Jonas not ready to embrace grey hair

By Celebretainment
southernminn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePriyanka Chopra Jonas would rather dye her hair than embrace the greys. The 39-year-old actress - who is married to Nick Jonas - took part in a round of 'This or That' on her natural haircare brand Anomaly's Instagram page this week. And she confessed that she isn't ready to...

