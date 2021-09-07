News to Know (9/7/21)

JOPLIN, Mo. – Car prices could be high with inventory staying low until 2023. That’s what industry analysts say is likely to be the case as producers of semi-conductors in several Asian companies are hit with covid-19. General motors and Ford have announced temporary plant closures because of parts shortages. And here in the four-states, one car dealer anticipates used vehicle prices to go up once vehicles start getting diverted to areas hit by Hurricane Ida.