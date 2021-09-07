CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B and Offset Shared Sweet Hospital Pics After Welcoming Their Baby Boy

By Iris Goldsztajn
Marie Claire
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardi B and Offset welcomed their baby boy on Sept. 4, and have each proudly shared a sweet family moment with him on Instagram. Cardi was first to announce her son's arrival, sharing a photo of herself and Offset sitting up together on her hospital bed looking down dotingly at their little boy with the caption, "9/4/21." Hearty congratulations poured in from the likes of Kris Jenner, Taraji P. Henson and Chance the Rapper.

www.marieclaire.com

