NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee now ranks first in the country for new COVID-19 cases per capita as the state continues to battle its worst virus surge yet. As of Tuesday, one in every 81 Tennesseans had tested positive for the virus in the past week, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins. Meanwhile, the average number of new cases daily has risen by nearly 90% since Aug. 29, to nearly 12,000 new cases a day as of Sunday.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO