Part of what I do around here is that I keep the websites updated with community events and charitable efforts. And believe me when I say that Sedalia definitely has a charitable bent. One event that's coming up is a huge benefit for the Center for Human Services. Here's where you come in. CHS is signing up runners and walkers for their Turkey Trot. The 13h Annual 5k Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot Fun Run/Walk will be on Thursday, November 25, at the County Distributing Company (Budweiser) 1800 Eagle View Drive.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO