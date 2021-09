PHOENIX – A community college geoscience professor from metro Phoenix is rocketing into history as one of four civilians going into space without an astronaut Wednesday. Sian Proctor, who teaches at South Mountain Community College, will pilot a fully automated SpaceX Dragon capsule, launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida, hundreds of miles above the ground. It will be the first time in 60 years of human spaceflight no astronauts are aboard.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 HOURS AGO