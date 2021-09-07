Olympian Elizabeth Beisel aims to become first woman to complete historic swim in honor of her late father

This new advertisement is the latest advance in the discipline of musicology. The Department of Music at Columbia University invites applications for a full-time, tenure track appointment at the rank of Assistant Professor with a specialization in Music Theory and Race, which may include a scholarly emphasis on critical race theory, historical perspectives on race and music theory, or other issues of race, ethnicity, and/or indigeneity as they pertain to music theory and analysis. The successful candidate must have a completed PhD or DMA by June 30, 2022, the time of appointment.

