CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Olympian Elizabeth Beisel aims to become first woman to complete historic swim in honor of her late father

wbch.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- Olympic swimmer Elizabeth Beisel, 29, is on a mission to complete a swim that is not just historic but also very dear to her heart. Beisel, who is a two-time Olympic medalist, will attempt to swim from Rhode Island to Block Island on Sept. 9 in honor of her late father. The swim is 20km, or 12.4 miles, in the open Atlantic ocean. The distance is 50 times longer than her signature 400m medley event, winning silver in at the 2012 London Olympics.

wbch.com

Comments / 0

Related
SwimInfo

Weather Forces Elizabeth Beisel to Postpone Block Island Swim Attempt

Weather Forces Elizabeth Beisel to Postpone Block Island Swim Attempt. Elizabeth Beisel announced on Tuesday that Thursday’s scheduled attempted swim to Block Island has been postponed. Beisel made the announcement on her Instagram page. The 29-year-old veteran of three Olympics cited adverse weather conditions caused by Hurricane Larry, which is...
ENVIRONMENT
foxlexington.com

Lexington woman returns from climbing mountain in honor of late husband

LEXINGTON (FOX 56/WKYT)– A Lexington woman just returned from climbing Gold Star Peak, a mountain in Alaska named by a non-profit group to honor families who have lost loved ones who died while serving our country. Emily Chambers made the climb in honor of her late husband, Marine Corporal Nich...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Rhode Island State
Slipped Disc

New York seeks professor of music theory and race

This new advertisement is the latest advance in the discipline of musicology. The Department of Music at Columbia University invites applications for a full-time, tenure track appointment at the rank of Assistant Professor with a specialization in Music Theory and Race, which may include a scholarly emphasis on critical race theory, historical perspectives on race and music theory, or other issues of race, ethnicity, and/or indigeneity as they pertain to music theory and analysis. The successful candidate must have a completed PhD or DMA by June 30, 2022, the time of appointment.
COLLEGES
lonelyplanet.com

The Grand Canyon nabs top spot in Lonely Planet's Ultimate United States Travel List

From towering forests to buzzing city streets to the ever-changing hues of larger-than-life rock formations, the United States of America is graced with an abundance of natural wonders and historic landmarks. The sheer variety can sometimes be dizzying. Luckily, Lonely Planet has amassed its largest compendium of the USA's best...
TRAVEL
providencejournal.com

RI Olympian Elizabeth Beisel's fundraising swim postponed because of bad weather

Olympic swimmer Elizabeth Beisel's fundraising swim from Point Judith to Block Island has been postponed because of bad weather. Beisel, a Saunderstown native, is planning the swim to raise money for cancer research. Her father, Ted Beisel, died this summer after a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer. "Unfortunately, due to...
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Beisel
WPRI

Local Olympian Elizabeth Beisel postpones swim to Block Island

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Kingstown native and three-time Olympian is set to be the first woman to swim to Block Island from Point Judith, but it might have to wait a few weeks. Elizabeth Beisel is postponing her “Block Cancer” swimming event she originally scheduled for Thursday due...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Beisel postpones swim to Block Island

Olympic medalist and North Kingstown native Elizabeth Beisel has postponed her 12-plus mile swim from Narragansett to Block Island. “Unfortunately, due to heavy headwinds and swells created by Hurricane Larry, the Block Cancer safety crew has decided to postpone my swim to Block Island that was set to take place this Thursday, September 9th,” Beisel noted on Instagram Tuesday.
NARRAGANSETT, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy