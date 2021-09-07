RedHill Biopharma's Opaganib Demonstrates Significant Decrease of Kidney Fibrosis
TEL AVIV, Israel and RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today announced results of a new preclinical study demonstrating opaganib's (ABC294640)[1] efficacy in significantly decreasing renal fibrosis in a unilateral ureteral obstruction-induced renal interstitial fibrosis model. Reports suggest that over 20% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients experience acute renal failure[2].www.themountaineer.com
Comments / 0