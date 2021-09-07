CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO HAS STICKY FINGERS?

crimewatchpa.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRECOGNIZE US? CALL QUARRYVILLE POLICE. The Quarryville Police Department is seeking to identify the two pictured females regarding the theft of an employee's cell phone from the Giant, 100 Townsedge Drive Quarryville, PA 17566. The two individuals concluded their shopping together and after checking out, the female with the "unique" haircut swiped the cashiers phone that was sitting at their work station. The last available GPS ping on the phone stopped on Kirkwood Pike near Noble Road but police could not locate the phone in the area. The estimated loss for the phone is $699. The Quarryville Police Department is seeking any identifying information on these two subjects. Please contact the Quarryville Police Department at (717) 664-1180 and reference case number 2021-01762 with information.

lancaster.crimewatchpa.com

