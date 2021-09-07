Seneca Falls man shoved, shouted at woman during dispute, faces felony charges

The Seneca Falls Police Department reports the arrest of a local man on felony charges following a physical dispute.

Wanya King, 20, of Seneca Falls was charged with felony contempt, misdemeanor contempt, and harassment.

He’s accused of being involved in a physical dispute and shoving a woman. The victim had an active court order protecting her from King.

After police had arrived on scene they then observed King shouting at the victim, which was also forbidden by the order of protection.

King then refused to cooperate with police after his arrest. He was charged with obstruction for that part of the incident.

All of the charges will be answered in Seneca Falls Town Court at a later date.

