CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seneca Falls, NY

Seneca Falls man shoved, shouted at woman during dispute, faces felony charges

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31p1eD_0bochCrl00

The Seneca Falls Police Department reports the arrest of a local man on felony charges following a physical dispute.

Wanya King, 20, of Seneca Falls was charged with felony contempt, misdemeanor contempt, and harassment.

He’s accused of being involved in a physical dispute and shoving a woman. The victim had an active court order protecting her from King.

After police had arrived on scene they then observed King shouting at the victim, which was also forbidden by the order of protection.

King then refused to cooperate with police after his arrest. He was charged with obstruction for that part of the incident.

All of the charges will be answered in Seneca Falls Town Court at a later date.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Deputies: Penfield man possessed cocaine in Bloomfield

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a 32-year-old Penfield man following a disabled vehicle incident in Bloomfield. According to deputies, Emmanuel Wilson, 32, of Penfield was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Investigation found that Wilson was in possession of cocaine when police arrived on...
BLOOMFIELD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seneca Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Seneca Falls, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Drunk driver attempts to evade police in Penn Yan

A drunk driver was taken into custody in Yates County after attempting to evade police. Police arrested Daniel Matthews Jr., 36, of Dresden for DWI, driving with a BAC over 0.08%, reckless driving, speeding, moving from lane unsafely, and refusing to submit to a roadside breath test. According to a...
YATES COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felony Charges#Seneca Falls Town Court#Iphone
FingerLakes1.com

Child calls 911 after parents overdose in Sodus

A Sodus duo were arrested after they overdosed and left a child unattended. The child called 911 and was not hurt, according to deputies. When they arrived at the Maple Avenue home they located Philip Bean, 32, and Samantha Capron, 28, both unresponsive. They had apparently overdosed. Deputies said drug...
SODUS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy