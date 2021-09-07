CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HN PHOTOS: Hyannis yutes, kickin’ it…

By Robert Bastille
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – [HN NOTES] – One of the best things about getting older is watching our local children grow up to be friendly, respectful adults. The young people who enthusiastically posed for the above HN Photo are well on their way and it was my pleasure to be able to test out some new camera flash settings with them last evening. And I was even invited to their home opening Barnstable High School soccer game tomorrow afternoon. The BHS Boys Varsity Soccer Team plays Brockton H.S. tomorrow at 4:15 p.m.. The following is a quick, impromptu parking lot photo session in downtown Hyannis. (You guys are awesome! Thanks!)

