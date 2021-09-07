Self-driving VW ID.Buzz electric vans start testing ahead of commercial service in 2025
Volkswagen Group plans to launch a commercial self-driving taxi and delivery service in Hamburg, Germany, via its Moia ride-sharing business, starting in 2025. The service will use self-driving vans based on Volkswagen's upcoming electric van previewed by 2017's ID.Buzz concept, and rely on a SAE-scale Level 4 self-driving system developed by Argo AI, which VW Group owns together with Ford.www.motorauthority.com
