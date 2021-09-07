CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Self-driving VW ID.Buzz electric vans start testing ahead of commercial service in 2025

By Viknesh Vijayenthiran
MotorAuthority
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolkswagen Group plans to launch a commercial self-driving taxi and delivery service in Hamburg, Germany, via its Moia ride-sharing business, starting in 2025. The service will use self-driving vans based on Volkswagen's upcoming electric van previewed by 2017's ID.Buzz concept, and rely on a SAE-scale Level 4 self-driving system developed by Argo AI, which VW Group owns together with Ford.

www.motorauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorAuthority

Almost one fifth of Cadillac dealerships bail on brand's electric future

General Motors is betting big on battery-electric vehicles, and its Cadillac brand has been tasked with spearheading their rollout. The automaker has already revealed the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq crossover due in early 2022 and confirmed four additional EVs for the luxury brand, including a flagship sedan dubbed the Celestiq. Cadillac could even become a full-EV brand by 2030 depending how the market evolves.
ECONOMY
theiet.org

VW unveils autonomous version of its electric camper van, the ID.Buzz

Volkswagen has unveiled a prototype for an autonomous version of its ID.Buzz electric minivan. The vehicle was first unveiled in 2017 as a modernised, fully-electric update of the classic VW camper van. The latest prototypes include a self-driving system developed by AI firm Argo, which comprises a suite of sensors...
CARS
The Verge

VW’s ID Life concept teases a truly affordable electric car

One of Volkswagen’s latest concept cars teases what will eventually be the most affordable entry in its lineup of ID-branded electric vehicles. Revealed at the IAA Mobility conference in Munich, Germany over the weekend, the ID Life concept is a boxy little four-door compact car that’s actually more reminiscent of the overly cute Honda E than its more streamlined ID siblings. It won’t go on sale until 2025 (meaning we’re likely at least two years away from seeing the final production version), but when it does, VW says it will cost around €20,000 (roughly $24,000).
CARS
insideevs.com

VW Boss Confirms ID X All-Electric Hot Hatch For Production

It's now official, Volkswagen boss Ralf Brandstätter has confirmed that the VW ID.X hot hatch will come to market after this year. Based on the concept, which will now move forward to production form, the ID.X all-electric hatchback will crank out 329 bhp and come standard with four-wheel drive. Moreover, according to a report from Autocar, the hot hatch will have a dedicated Drift Mode and a 5.3-second zero-to-60-mph time.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
The Verge

The investigation into Tesla Autopilot’s emergency vehicle problem is getting bigger

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is requesting advanced driver assist data from 12 automakers as it seeks to expand its investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot. The government is probing a dozen incidents involving Teslas crashing into emergency vehicles. According to Automotive News, the agency’s Office of Defects Investigation sent letters...
CARS
Digital Trends

Argo AI puts a high-tech spin on Volkswagen’s retro ID.Buzz van

Volkswagen is leveraging its partnership with Pittsburgh-based Argo AI to build an autonomous version of the ID.Buzz, an electric van with a heritage-laced design that will make its debut in the coming years. Unveiled at this week’s 2021 Munich auto show, the prototype is fitted with an armada of cameras, as well as lidar and radar sensors.
CARS
The Guardian

One man’s epic electric test drive – from Land’s End to John o’Groats

Of 30m cars on the road in Britain, only 250,000 are electric – but the number is going up fast. In July, new figures showed sales had risen 50% in a month; they are expected to outsell petrol and diesel models by 2025. And new petrol and diesel vehicles are due to be banned completely by 2030.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

VW ID.Buzz Autonomous Prototype Gives Glimpse at Production EV Van

Volkswagen's upcoming electric ID.Buzz minivan will serve as a launchpad for an autonomous driving system. The lidar-equipped system has been developed in partnership with Argo AI, a U.S.-based firm with ties to Ford. The prototype (shown here) also gives us the most complete look yet of the production ID.Buzz, which...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Vans#Vw Group#Volkswagen Group#Vw Id Buzz#Argo Ai#European#Argo Lidar#Cariad
insideevs.com

New Renault Megane Electric Spied Testing Alongside VW ID.4

Renault is just a few days away from fully revealing the all-electric, all-new Megane, which is expected to be called the Megane E-Tech Electric, although some still refer to it as the MeganE. This is the French automaker’s attempt to get in on the lucrative (and expanding) compact electric crossover segment that is already populated by very talented models.
CARS
theedgemarkets.com

VW’s self-driving partner closing in on German public road tests

(Sept 6): Volkswagen AG’s partner developing self-driving technology is just a few months away from starting to test autonomous vehicles on public roads in Germany. Argo AI already boasts the largest test footprint of any autonomous vehicle company, with cars operating in six cities across the U.S., Chief Executive Officer Bryan Salesky said at an event Sunday with his VW counterpart Herbert Diess. The startup will deploy in Hamburg, Germany, and just opened a test track adjacent to the Munich airport.
CARS
Teton Valley News

Fall River Electric’s EV test drive program shocks your driving experience

Fall River Electric is no stranger to supplying power to countless homes across the valley. Now via their EV test drive program, Fall River is adding horsepower to their energy mix. Ted Austin, marketing and public relations manager talked about how this program started its engine. “We’re in the business...
CARS
Pocket-lint.com

VW ID. Life could be the magic formula for an affordable electric car

(Pocket-lint) - Volkswagen has pulled the covers off ID. Life, which the German car maker is calling "entry-level". The electric car will cost around €20,000 when it launches in 2025. One of the biggest criticisms of electric cars has been the cost. Even taking a modest combustion car and offering...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Reuters

Nissan-backed Chinese startup WeRide develops self-driving vans

BEIJING, Sept 9 (Reuters) - WeRide, a China-based autonomous driving startup, said on Thursday that it would start developing self-driving vans for urban logistics service, with automaker JMC (000550.SZ) and delivery firm ZTO Express (2057.HK). The Guangzhou-based startup, led by founder Tony Han, is pursuing what is known in the...
BUSINESS
wmleader.com

Volkswagen’s ID.Buzz electric minivan appears as a self-driving prototype

Volkswagen has shown its closest look yet at the ID.Buzz minivan in the form of a self-driving prototype developed in collaboration with Argo AI, TechCrunch has reported. If you disregard the mild camouflage and lidar stack on top, you can finally get a good picture of how the production ID.Buzz, due to hit the US in 2023, will look.
CARS
aibusiness.com

VW-backed Argo AI unveils autonomous electric vans designed for ride-sharing

The ID. BUZZ won’t be hitting German streets before 2025. Volkswagen-backed Argo AI has unveiled commercial, electric vans that are set to be deployed as robo-taxis. The ID.BUZZ vans are fitted with both long and short field LiDAR and cameras, microphones, radar, and Level 4 autonomous capabilities. Argo showed off...
CARS
marketresearchtelecast.com

VW shows self-driving “Bulli” prototypes at the IAA

Before the start of the fully electric VW ID.Buzz bus next year, Volkswagen completed an autonomously driving prototype version of the vehicle for the IAA auto show. Initially, the technology will be tested with five such vehicles before series production should be possible from 2025. This announced Europe’s largest car company on Sunday evening in Munich.
CARS
TechSpot

Intel announces self-driving taxi service for Munich and Tel Aviv

Forward-looking: This week, Intel announced that one of its subsidiaries is starting an automated taxi service in Munich and Tel Aviv next year, unveiling a new self-driving car for the task. This step is vital in the development of the company's automated driving technology. Intel announced the news at the...
CARS
AutoExpress

Electric Volkswagen Touareg SUV “in the plan” according to VW boss

An electric version of the Volkswagen Touareg will top the brand’s EV range when it goes on sale towards the middle of the decade. Ralf Brandstatter, COO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, said an “eTouareg is in the plan”, while also claiming that reduced charge times will be more important longer-term than bigger batteries or longer range.
MLB
motor1.com

Nissan teases its brand new electric van ahead of unveiling

Nissan continues to tease its new all-electric light commercial vehicle (LCV) for the European market, which will be revealed on September 27. The Japanese manufacturer intends to refresh its entire LCV lineup, including a brand new BEV. The new teaser does not contain any details. All we can see is...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy