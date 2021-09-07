CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phelps, NY

4-year-old sent to Strong after crash, vehicle engulfed in flames in Phelps; driver arrested on drug charges

 8 days ago
Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Route 14 in Phelps on Friday.

Deputies say they responded to a reported crash in Phelps to find a vehicle engulfed in flames.

First responders pulled a 4-year-old from the vehicle who was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The driver, identified as Denise Lynn Roller, was taken to Geneva General Hospital.

The vehicle is said to have struck a utility pole after going off-road.

Roller was found to have a large quantity of drugs in the vehicle. Charges associated with the crash will be answered at a later date in local court.

