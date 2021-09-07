4-year-old sent to Strong after crash, vehicle engulfed in flames in Phelps; driver arrested on drug charges

Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Route 14 in Phelps on Friday.

Deputies say they responded to a reported crash in Phelps to find a vehicle engulfed in flames.

First responders pulled a 4-year-old from the vehicle who was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The driver, identified as Denise Lynn Roller, was taken to Geneva General Hospital.

The vehicle is said to have struck a utility pole after going off-road.

Roller was found to have a large quantity of drugs in the vehicle. Charges associated with the crash will be answered at a later date in local court.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)