In this series, Newsweek maps the road to 9/11 as it happened 20 years ago, day by day. Ahmad Shah Massoud, leader of the so-called Northern Alliance, was assassinated September 9 during a media interview in the Panshir Valley of northern Afghanistan. Two al Qaeda suicide bombers posing as TV interviewers for Belgian television were taken to Massoud's camp. They were thoroughly searched and screened—but the bomb was hidden in their video camera. The Northern Alliance did not officially confirm Massoud's death until September 15.

