CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

9/7/21 Entertainment News

By Lisa Kaye
kxlp941.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Tributes are pouring in after actor Michael K. Williams was found dead on Monday of an apparent overdose. Wendell Pierce, who starred alongside Williams on “The Wire,” said he was an immensely talented man. He said the depths of his love for Williams can only be matched by the pain of learning his loss. Meanwhile, director Spike Lee took to Instagram to share how shocked he is over Williams’ passing. Director James Gunn said Williams was not only one of the most talented actors, but one of the kindest and most gentle souls he’s ever met.

kxlp941.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Another One: Celebrity Doppelganger Spotted In Brooklyn, This Time It’s Cardi B

First, there was John Cena’s twin, Jamal. Then, there was the Rock’s law enforcement twin in Alabama. Now, there’s Ashley, who has an uncanny resemblance to “WAP” rapper Cardi B. @claudelandej#frontalwig #jetblack #cardi #cardib #brooklynhairstylist #nychairstylist #curls #viral. ♬ Up (Instrumental) – Cardi B. Cardi’s doppelganger had heads on social...
BROOKLYN, NY
districtchronicles.com

Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Caused A Stir Over Their Met Gala Snub

The 2021 Met Gala took over the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City on September 13, bringing out all the big players in the world of celebrity and fashion. But, once again, the Trump family were nowhere to be seen and The Lincoln Project wasted no time in reminding Ivanka Trump in particular about her family’s apparent ban.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gunn
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Michael K Williams
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Wendell Pierce
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Spike Lee
Popculture

Kim Kardashian's Mystery Met Gala Date Revealed

Kim Kardashian's mystery date to the 2021 Met Gala is a mystery no longer! While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum initially had people thinking she had reunited with Kanye West when taking to the red carpet in fully-masked attire, the man on her arm Monday was not her estranged husband, but designer Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

GMA's dashing new host David Muir: everything you need to know

Good Morning America celebrated a new addition to their family on Tuesday when David Muir joined GMA3 to launch a very special series. The popular TV anchor appeared alongside Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and T.J. Holmes as they revealed he will be bringing his long-running segment, America Strong - which normally only airs on World News Tonight - to all programming across ABC News during the month of September.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law mourns devastating death in emotional post

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law, actress Meredith Hagner, shared some devastating news with her fans on social media at the start of the week. The mother-of-one announced the death of her beloved rescue dog Bowie, who sadly passed away in her arms. Wyatt Russell's wife shared a series of photos of the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#9 7 21 Entertainment News#Cnn#Californians#Republican#Howard University
NYLON

Megan Fox Debuted Pin Up Girl Bangs at the 2021 Met Gala

The day after her showing up to the MTV VMAs in sexy mermaid ensemble complete with wet-looking hair in drenched waves, Megan Fox arrived at the Met Gala with the ultimate hair change up: bangs. For Megan’s Met Gala debut on September 13, to celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, she arrived in a hairstyle we’ve never seen her wearing before.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb looks over the moon as she delivers long-awaited news

Hoda Kotb has a smile that can light up a room and she put it on full display when she shared some very happy news with fans on Wednesday. The Today show host took to social media with a message which will bring joy to not only her but millions of other Americans too.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Duggar Kids Throw Shade At Michelle On Her 55th Birthday

Michelle Duggar celebrated her 55th birthday on Monday, September 13, but from social media, fans may not know it. Typically, in the Duggar family, many of the kids will post on social media to wish their parents and siblings a happy birthday. The Duggar family page often posts tributes to each of the kids on their birthdays.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares upsetting news ahead of DWTS debut

JoJo Siwa was not happy on Tuesday when she took to social media with a message for Nickelodeon. Ahead of her appearance on DWTS, the 18-year-old singer voiced her utter dismay at a decision the company had made about her upcoming tour, JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour. Taking to both...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy