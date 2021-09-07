CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens Safety Tandem of Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott Improving in 2021 Can Form the Best Secondary in Team History

By Brandon Austin
 8 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens finished second in total defense in 2020. They are poised to have one of the NFL’s elite defenses yet again in 2021. One of the biggest stories to watch for this unit is the development of the young safeties. Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott are coming into their own. The tandem is entering its second season together as starters. If both players show improvement in 2021, this secondary could be the best in team history.

