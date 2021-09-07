The best pork chop sandwich in Illinois

Clear eyes. Full hearts. Can’t lose. And don’t forget full bellies. Friday Night Lights are back across the Midwest and the pork chop sandwich has become a symbol of Illinois high school football games. So, the Illinois High School Association is teaming up with the Illinois pork producers to crown the best high school concession stand pork chop sandwich in the state. Booster clubs run most of the stands for the benefit of school athletic teams, and Steve Alexander spoke with representatives of Barrington High School in Barrington and Bishop McNamara Catholic High School in Kankakee.