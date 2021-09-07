CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Astros' Jake Meyers: Swats homer in win

 8 days ago

Meyers went 2-for-5 with with a home run and four RBI in Monday's 11-2 win over the Mariners. Meyers' three-run shot in the second inning escalated the Astros' lead to 5-0 and served as the game-winning hit. He's up to 21 RBI in 28 games since having his contract selected at the end of July. Houston manager Dusty Baker said Meyers is sharing center field with Chas McCormick, but there's mounting evidence that Meyers has earned the job as the primary center fielder.

Jake Meyers allowed himself a smile, and then more. After his three-run home run soared 400 feet and ricocheted off the wall above the Crawford Boxes in left field, devastating Seattle starter Yusei Kikuchi and padding Houston’s lead to five runs, Meyers at first was stone faced. The rookie’s mouth finally cracked into a smile as he touched home plate.
