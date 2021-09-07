Astros' Jake Meyers: Swats homer in win
Meyers went 2-for-5 with with a home run and four RBI in Monday's 11-2 win over the Mariners. Meyers' three-run shot in the second inning escalated the Astros' lead to 5-0 and served as the game-winning hit. He's up to 21 RBI in 28 games since having his contract selected at the end of July. Houston manager Dusty Baker said Meyers is sharing center field with Chas McCormick, but there's mounting evidence that Meyers has earned the job as the primary center fielder.www.cbssports.com
