A Tampa startup is once again teaming up with the University of South Florida in an effort to boost research — and elevate the region overall. "The whole thing with Silicon Valley started at Stanford," Edgility CEO Balaji Ramadoss said. "For us to develop that in Tampa, we have to first start with USF. We want to declare to the world it's not just creating a startup, but it's who’s making the next scientific investment, which is what we’re doing."

TAMPA, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO