CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Johnell Young, T.J. Atom, Zolee Griggs and Erika Alexander on returning for season two of Wu-Tang: An American Saga

By Stefan Pape
heyuguys.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo mark the release of the second season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga on Hulu – we had the pleasure in taking part in a virtual junket, speaking to several of the show’s supporting stars that make up this compelling story, based on the life of RZA. See below for full interviews with Johnell Young and T.J. Atom, and then with Zolee Griggs and Erika Alexander, as they discuss their characters and the show, and what it was like working with a legend like RZA.

www.heyuguys.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvseriesfinale.com

Wu-Tang: An American Saga

Performers include: Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Dave East, Siddiq Saunderson, Marcus Callender, Julian Elijah Martinez, Zolee Griggs, Erika Alexander, TJ Atoms, and Johnell Young. TV show description:. A drama series, the Wu-Tang: An American Saga TV show was created by Alex Tse and The RZA. It is inspired by The...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rza
Person
Erika Alexander
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Zolee Griggs

Zolee Griggs has been working very hard to carve out a place for herself in the entertainment industry and her time has finally come. In 2019, she was cast in the Hulu original series Wu-Tang: An American Saga which tells the story of the legendary rap group, the Wu-Tang Clan. Now in its second season, Zolee is back on our screens and fans are loving it. The role has given her an opportunity to share her talent with a large audience, and it will likely open up doors for other things in the future. She doesn’t have any upcoming projects at the moment, but we know that we’re going to be seeing a lot more of Zolee soon. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Zolee Griggs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Android Central

How to watch Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 online from anywhere

After launching in the fall of 2019, Wu-Tang: An American Saga was quickly renewed for a second season by Hulu back in January of last year. However, just like with many other shows last year, filming was delayed which is why season two is releasing now. Hulu will kick off the second season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga by making the first three episodes available to watch at once while the remaining seven episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Business#Music Industry#American#Clan#Hulu
UPI News

Siddiq Saunderson: 'Wu-Tang' Season 2 focuses on '36 Chambers' album

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Siddiq Saunderson, who plays Dennis Coles, aka Ghostface Killah, in the Hulu drama Wu-Tang: An American Saga, said Season 2, premiering Wednesday, brings music to the forefront. The first season in 2019 showed the boys who would become the rap group Wu-Tang Clan dabble...
MUSIC
tvseriesfinale.com

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season Three? Has the Hulu Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the Wu-Tang: An American Saga TV show is based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan, one of the most influential and important groups in hip-hop history. Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Siddiq Saunderson, Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, Zolee Griggs, TJ Atoms, Dave East, Johell Young, Uyoata Udi, and Damani Sease star. Set in the early ’90s in New York City, at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA (Sanders), who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories. In season two, the Clan is disillusioned with life in the projects, and Bobby knows that success in the music industry could be their ticket to better lives. But getting the Clan members to drop everything for music isn’t easy. The resentment between Dennis (Saunderson), Sha (Moore), Power (Callender), and Divine (Martinez) still runs deep, while the other Clan members struggle to deal with intercity life. This time around, Bobby is dedicated to authenticity, and though he knows he can lead his crew through the music business challenges, the Clan’s fractures may prove too much to overcome.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Monarch’: Josh Sasse Joins Fox Musical Drama Series

Former Galavant star Josh Sasse has been tapped as a lead in another music-driven series, Fox’s county music dynasty drama Monarch, which is slated for a midseason launch. Sasse has joined Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, Anna Friel and Beth Ditto in the straight-to-series project from creator/executive producer Melissa London Hilfers, executive producer/showrunner Michael Rauch and executive producers Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady and Jason Owen. Monarch is a multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music, the Romans, who are headed by the insanely talented, but tough-as-nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon). Along with her beloved husband, Albie...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

In 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga,' Ghostface Killah Gets Shot in the Neck — Did It Happen?

Set in New York in the 1990s, Wu-Tang: An American Saga sheds light on how the Wu-Tang Clan, one of the most influential hip-hop groups out there, was formed. The group's early days gave rise to many controversies. Season 2 of Wu-Tang: An American Saga touches on some of these, showing how the Wu-Tang members' experiences influenced the music. How realistic is Wu-Tang: An American Saga? Did Ghostface Killah get shot in the neck?
CELEBRITIES
Time Out New York

Siddiq Saunderson, star of Wu-Tang: An American Saga, shares his favorite Brooklyn spots

When its first season premiered two years ago, Wu-Tang: An American Saga provided a gripping, fictionalized account of the formation of the Wu-Tang Clan in early 1990s NYC. Paralleling the group’s formation with the height of the crack cocaine epidemic in the city, the show provided a powerful look at the unifying power of music and its relationship to crime.
BROOKLYN, NY
tvinsider.com

A New Female ‘Doogie,’ 9/11 from Comedians’ and Women’s Perspectives, Netflix Circles Back, More of the Wu-Tang Saga

The Doogie Howser spirit lives on in a new Disney+ coming-of-age dramedy set in Hawaii, starring Andi Mack’s Peyton Elizabeth Lee. A provocative documentary explores the return of comedy as a healing force after 9/11, while ABC News relives the events from the perspective of women affected by the tragedy. A new season begins of Netflix’s guilty-pleasure reality show The Circle. Hulu launches a second season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga.
TV SHOWS
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy