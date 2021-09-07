Covid-19 Latest: Mu Variant and Booster Shots in the U.S

The SARS-CoV-2 virus and its different mutated variants have been detected worldwide, and health authorities are working hard to speed up the vaccination campaigns. However, many countries have not received enough doses, especially in the African continent, while others, such as Israel, administer the third jab. As the virus reached different hosts from different countries, it evolves and mutates several times. The World Health Organization has several criteria for differentiating Covid-19 variants depending on several factors, including transmissibility rates and others. The most recent detected variant, the Mu strain, originated in Columbia at the beginning of this year. Since then, the WHO has categorized the variant as a ‘variant of interest’, and more time is necessary to find out if the strain will become a dangerous one or not.