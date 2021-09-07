CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid-19 Latest: Mu Variant and Booster Shots in the U.S

By Asheley Rice
healththoroughfare.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SARS-CoV-2 virus and its different mutated variants have been detected worldwide, and health authorities are working hard to speed up the vaccination campaigns. However, many countries have not received enough doses, especially in the African continent, while others, such as Israel, administer the third jab. As the virus reached different hosts from different countries, it evolves and mutates several times. The World Health Organization has several criteria for differentiating Covid-19 variants depending on several factors, including transmissibility rates and others. The most recent detected variant, the Mu strain, originated in Columbia at the beginning of this year. Since then, the WHO has categorized the variant as a ‘variant of interest’, and more time is necessary to find out if the strain will become a dangerous one or not.

www.healththoroughfare.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
EatThis

Most Common Symptoms of the Delta Variant

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is now the predominant strain circulating in the U.S., responsible for up to 94% of current cases. Not only is Delta much more infectious than previous variants, it may be causing symptoms that are different than those previously associated with COVID-19. Researchers are studying this possibility and haven't released official findings, but one crowd-sourced study points up some significant differences. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

The Delta Variant Has Now Peaked in These 4 States, Experts Say

The Delta variant has wreaked havoc across the U.S. over the last few months, fueling a rapid increase in cases in nearly every state, and hitting areas where vaccination rates are lower especially hard. Now, the highly infectious COVID variant appears to be declining in some states, just as it's rising in others. According to data from Johns Hopkins, there were nearly 300 percent more new COVID cases this Labor Day weekend than there were last year in 2020. So, why is the situation starting to improve in areas that until recently saw the most dramatic spikes?
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Covid 19#Cdc#Booster#African#Mu#Who#The U S Administration#Johnson Johnson
My Magic GR

Delta Variant May Mutate Into Monster Variant

While things seemed to be getting semi back to normal, the delta variant has been raging across Michigan and Dr. Anthony Fauci warns it could mutate to a monster variant. The delta variant cases of COVID-19 are now surpassing the number of people who actually have been vaccinated. If more Michiganders don't get vaccinated soon to slow the delta variant, and new monster variant will mutate that could become even more deadly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
news8000.com

Mayo Clinic shares information on new COVID-19 variant

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- As the COVID-19 Delta Variant continues to surge, the World Health Organization is monitoring a new variant called MU. Mayo Health Doctors tell News 8 that it’s not the dominant strand in the U.S. or anywhere else. MU was first detected in January 2021 in Colombia.
LA CROSSE, WI
healththoroughfare.com

Additional Vaccine Mandated Are Needed to End the Pandemic in the U.S

Last week, the Biden Administration announced plans for a new vaccine mandate to help the country fight the fourth Covid-19 wave caused by the Delta strain. President Biden addressed the nation during a press briefing and explained that the Department of Labor is preparing the emergency mandate. It is a necessary measure to protect the people and the economy.
U.S. POLITICS
nbc15.com

Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Since being designated as a variant of concern last week, state health officials are noting cases of the Mu variant here in Wisconsin. Epidemiologists said the Mu variant, which was first discovered in Colombia back in January, has now been detected in 47 states. The Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
healththoroughfare.com

Covid-19 Booster Jabs NOT Imminently Needed for Everyone

Back in August, the FDA approved booster shots for immunocompromised people. Health experts are working with the data received from the pharmaceutical companies and health statistics regarding the need for a third dose for the general population. Media reports suggested that booster shots could become available for everyone this fall. The Biden Administration talked about the importance of booster jabs to protect our families and ourselves. However, two scientists working for the FDA quit after criticizing offering booster jabs for the general population.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Union Democrat

COVID-19 variants mu, delta and what to know about mutations

A new COVID-19 variant called B.1621 or mu by the World Health Organization is being monitored by scientists. While this variant is making news, it is not the dominant strain in the U.S. or elsewhere, says Dr. John O'Horo, a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases physician. "The delta variant is really...
SCIENCE
KMOV

New Mu variant of COVID-19 under observation

A new coronavirus variant designated as Mu by the World Health Organization is being monitored as a "variant of interest". On Tuesday, WHO designated the B.1.621 variant as a "variant of interest" because it carries mutations that could help it partially evade vaccines and treatments such as monoclonal antibodies. WHO named it Mu under its system to designate important variants using the Greek alphabet.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy