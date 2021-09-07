CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Get COVID-19 vaccine or please quit, Zimbabwe tells government workers

By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARARE (Reuters) – Government workers in Zimbabwe who do not want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 should resign, its justice minister said on Tuesday. The southern African nation has so far vaccinated 2.7 million people, against a target of inoculating two-thirds of its 15 million population by the end of the year. President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government says it has paid for 12 million COVID-19 doses from China.

mix929.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Covid vaccine: Children aged 12 to 15 should be offered jab, chief medics tell government

Ministers have been recommended by the UK’s four chief medical officers (CMOs) to offer a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine to all children aged 12-15.After the UK’s vaccine watchdog deferred its review to the CMOs, Professor Chris Whitty and his counterparts have concluded that the vaccination of this age group will help to reduce Covid-19 transmission in schools and minimise educational disruption.This advice has been passed to the government and it’s expected an announcement will be made later today confirming the decision to press ahead “as soon as possible” with the rollout of vaccines among more than three...
KIDS
The Independent

UK Government pulls agreement with Valneva over Covid-19 vaccine

The UK Government has terminated an agreement with French pharmaceutical company Valneva for its Covid-19 vaccination, the company said.Some 100 million doses of the vaccine were put on order after the UK increased its request by 40 million in February.The Government served notice over allegations of a breach of the agreement, but the firm, which is manufacturing the jab at its site in Livingston, West Lothian, in Scotland said it “strenuously” denies the allegations.Valneva Receives Notice of Termination of COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreement by UK Government https://t.co/fjisbLzcb8 pic.twitter.com/gJfvEX3iPH— Valneva (@valnevaSE) September 13, 2021In a statement, Valneva said: “Valneva SE,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
mix929.com

UK likely to require health workers to be vaccinated against COVID

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain is highly likely to require front-line health and social care workers in England to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of its plan to contain the virus through the winter. Setting out the thinking on how the government would respond to the health service coming under unsustainable...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmerson Mnangagwa
WRDW-TV

Are the new government COVID-19 vaccine mandates legal?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some of you may wonder what grounds the president has to hand down vaccine mandates. We’ve known for a while that employers can require employees to get the shot but can the government?. To understand if this is allowed we’ve got to run it back to...
AUGUSTA, GA
mix929.com

‘It’s not ethical’: a French hospital worker’s anger at suspension over vaccine

PARIS (Reuters) – Vanessa Perotti’s day at work was brief on Wednesday, lasting long enough for the medical secretary to be handed notice of her indefinite suspension because she refuses to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Perotti will only be allowed back if she gets the shot. During her suspension, her salary will be withheld, as will contributions to her pension. She said she would not be entitled to claim unemployment benefits or to offset any of the period with paid annual leave.
WORLD
mix929.com

Italy to make COVID ‘Green Pass’ mandatory for workers – minister

ROME (Reuters) – Italy is to make a COVID-19 “Green Pass” mandatory for public and private sector workers, a minister said on Wednesday, becoming the first European country to do so as it tries to accelerate vaccination rates and stamp out infections. The pass, a digital or paper certificate showing...
TRAVEL
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Harare#Reuters#African#Zimbabweans
investing.com

Zimbabwe minister urges citizens to embrace Bitcoin

Following a visit to the DMCC crypto arena in Dubai, the Finance Minister of Zimbabwe, Mthuli Ncube, urged citizens to embrace cryptocurrency payments. The relatively lower cost of remitting funds caught the official’s attention. According to the World Bank, Zimbabweans in the diaspora spend up to $90 million in remittance fees.
ECONOMY
mix929.com

Algeria arrests more members of MAK separatist group

ALGIERS (Reuters) – Algeria has arrested 16 more members of a separatist group authorities have declared a terrorist organisation, the paramilitary police said on Monday. The arrests, which inluded a journalist, took place in the two mostly Berber-speaking Kabylie provinces of Tizi Ouzou and Bejaia after investigations over wildfires that killed at least 65 people last month, the paramilitary police, or National Gendarmerie, said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Some striking numbers on the unvaccinated among us

There are valid debates to be had about whether the federal or even state governments should mandate coronavirus vaccines (which, despite what you might have heard, is still not the Biden administration’s actual policy). There is considerably less real debate about whether virtually anything else would do the trick in...
PHARMACEUTICALS
internationalinvestment.net

Malta makes action plan FATF salvo to exit grey list

Malta last week presented the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) with an action plan to get off the regulator's grey list of jurisdictions, according to the Times of Malta in a report today (13 September). The government presented the plan to the global watchdog during a virtual meeting on Thursday,...
WORLD
mix929.com

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. U.S. pushes leaders to embrace 70% global vaccination target. The United States is pushing global leaders to endorse what it calls ambitious targets for ending the COVID-19 pandemic, including ensuring 70% of the world’s population is vaccinated against the virus by the 2022, according to a draft U.S. document viewed by Reuters on Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy