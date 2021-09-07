CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tackling wind energy waste, Gamesa produces recyclable blades

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Og04v_0bocdsM500
A model of a wind turbine with the Siemens Gamesa logo is displayed in Zamudio, Spain, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West/File Photo

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Spanish turbine maker Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) said on Tuesday it has started producing recyclable offshore wind turbine blades for commercial use.

Wind turbine blades are generally large and non-recyclable and at the end of their service end up in huge landfills that have started attracting environmentalists' attention.

Rival Vestas (VWS.CO) in May unveiled technology enabling wind turbine blades to be fully recycled, but Siemens Gamesa claimed in its statement on Tuesday that it was the first company to produce recyclable blades. read more

Wind turbine blades are made with resins that tie together their different materials. Siemens Gamesa, which produces blades up to 125 metres long, uses a resin with a special chemical structure that allows it to separate the other materials, which can then be reused, it said.

The unit of Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) said it has already reached agreements to sell recyclable blades to three utilities Germany's RWE (RWEG.DE), France's EDF (EDF.PA) and Britain's Western Power Distribution.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
windpowermonthly.com

Ocean Winds and Aker plan 6GW Scottish floating offshore wind

Ocean Winds and Aker Offshore Wind submitted bids to develop 6GW of floating offshore wind projects in Scotland’s recent leasing round, the companies have announced. The pair aims to build the capacity in the outer Moray Firth, off Scotland's north-east coast. They would use the semi-submersible floating platforms developed by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

Siemens Gamesa boosts SG 5.X-170 onshore wind turbine to 6.6MW

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has upgraded the 170-metre rotor variant of its 5.X onshore wind platform to have a power rating of 6.6MW. It had previously offered the SG 5.X-170 with a flexible power rating up to 6.2MW, and already offered its 155-metre rotor model with a rating up to 6.6MW.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

GE Renewable Energy blade manufacturing plant given approval

GE Renewable Energy has secured planning approval for its offshore wind blade manufacturing facility in Teesside, UK, from the local planning authority. The facility will be built on the South Bank of Teesworks and operated by LM Wind Power, a GE Renewable Energy business. LM Wind Power president and CEO...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Energy#Wind Turbine#Offshore Wind Power#Spanish#Vestas#Siemens Energy#Rwe#Edf#The Thomson Reuters Trust
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: work begins on Chile’s first green hydrogen project and French energy giants target decarbonized hydrogen

French industrial gas provider Air Liquide and energy business TotalEnergies have teamed up to decarbonize hydrogen production at the latter's Normandy facility in France. “This project will enable … the supply to TotalEnergies by Air Liquide of low-carbon hydrogen by relying on Air Liquide's hydrogen network in Normandy and the implementation of a large-scale CO2 capture and storage solution (CCS),” read a statement released today. Air Liquide said it will take over and operate the 255-tons-per-day TotalEnergies hydrogen production unit in Normandy under a long-term contract. “Connecting the unit to Air Liquide’s hydrogen network will enable [it] to optimize its performance and, ultimately, develop the world’s first low-carbon hydrogen network,” added today's press release. The French companies said they will carry out development studies for a CCS project in Normandy. Air Liquide will capture CO2 and TotalEnergies is expected to transport and store it at two North Sea CCS projects under development: the Northern Lights facility, in Norwegian waters, and the Aramis project, in waters owned by the Netherlands.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

TotalEnergies, Air Liquide to work on CCS, hydrogen

The French major said it was working to incorporate CCS at a major facility in Normandy. French major TotalEnergies said September 14 it would work with gas company Air Liquide to incorporate carbon storage at a hydrogen facility in Normandy. Air Liquide will take over operations at a hydrogen production...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

UK announces funding for record renewable leasing round

The UK Government has announced funding for its fourth renewable energy Contract for Difference (CfD) round. This would aim to encourage the development of more than 10GW of generation, more than any previous auction. The scheme will provide £265m per year to meet any shortfall between wholesale energy prices and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

Offshore wind set for largest CfD budget share in UK tender

The UK government is set to offer £265 million* (€310 million) annually for project operators successful in its forthcoming contract for difference (CfD) auction. Fixed-bottom offshore wind is due to receive the bulk (up to £200 million) of these annual payments, while £24 million will be reserved for floating offshore wind, and a further £10 million will be allocated to onshore wind and solar PV.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
windpowermonthly.com

'Siemens Gamesa infringed GE wind turbine grid technology patent', US judge says

A US judge has issued a preliminary ruling finding that Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) infringed a General Electric (GE) patent for low-voltage ride-through technology (LVRT) that keeps wind turbines connected to the grid. However, the judge rejected a similar intellectual property (IP) claim concerning GE’s zero-voltage ride-through (ZVRT) technology.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

The advantages of converting trash and waste to energy

Generally, when we think of where our daily consumptive energy comes from we usually think along the lines of extraction and conversion from raw, natural resources. With transportation needs, often drilling rigs pulling up oil and gas with subsequent refinery work come to mind. With heating water, many picture solar panels and conversion to 110 volt or 220 volt line electricity — or even heat exchangers in fluid tanks. Many community electrical powerhouses in Western Alaska have looked to wind currents spinning turbine generators for electrical grid distribution, or to dams that can collect a sufficient head of river or creek water to generate much of the utility scale electricity in Southeast Alaska.
ENVIRONMENT
Fast Company

This giant wind turbine blade can be recycled

Wind turbines generate electricity without using fossil fuels or producing particulate matter pollution, but they do create waste: Though they can last as long as 25 years, turbine blades cannot be recycled, piling up in landfills at the end of their life. Now the Spain-based renewable energy company Siemens Gamesa says it has finally designed a recyclable wind turbine blade.
ENVIRONMENT
Interesting Engineering

Siemens Makes World's First Recyclable Wind Turbine Blade

As the world moves towards renewable sources of energy, there are newer challenges that are being thrown up. While energy is being created in a sustainable way, the equipment used to generate it is still largely polluting. Wind turbines are not fully recyclable and their blades usually end up in landfills. To address this, German manufacturer, Siemens, has developed the world's first recyclable wind turbine blade, said a company press release.
BUSINESS
Cape May County Herald

Rethinking Wind Energy

If anyone needs to rethink their stance on placing wind turbines off the Jersey coast, it would be those who are pushing such a foolish venture. Here's why: 1. Global warming is not occurring at an alarming rate. There is no current physical evidence of dangerous global warming from greenhouse gasses or their effects, and no physical evidence of a climate crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
977rocks.com

Hazardous Waste Recycling Prices Set To Temporarily Rise

People who use the hazardous and electronic recycling plant in Forward Township will be seeing a temporary rise in prices. The company ECS&R told the county that new updates required by the Department of Environmental Protection are forcing some changes in the facility—causing a rise in prices. Most of the...
BUTLER, PA
SlashGear

Department of Energy has $25m to tackle plastic recycling’s biggest problem

The US Department of Energy (DoE) has earmarked $25 million to tackle some of plastic recycling’s biggest problems. The agency has selected 10 research projects that involve putting plastic waste to good use as the recipients of the funding, explaining that it aims to not only reduce plastic garbage, but also recycle these waste products into “valuable products.”
ENVIRONMENT
industryglobalnews24.com

KBR gains contract in Central Europe for recycling of plastic wastes

KBR gains contracts in Central Europe for recycling of plastic wastes. KBR has been awarded with a feasibility contract for recycling projects in Central Europe. This contract has been given by PKN ORLEN which uses KBR’s Hydro-PRT technology. KBR and PKN ORLEN have decided to collaborate for the development of future proj....
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Impact of shredding degree on papermaking potential of recycled waste

The properties of paper products depend on the structure of the cellulose fibres therein. Although fibre properties in virgin pulps can be modified by a refining process, this is more difficult in pulp from recovered fibre, particularly waste from office shredders that tend to shorten fibres during shredding. The shorter fibres in shredded paper make it difficult to easily reconstitute them into high-quality paper products. Moreover, because of high energy usage during the recycling process and transportation inefficiencies, there is a need to determine how to responsibly shred paper to alleviate this environmental burden. With this in mind, the influence of initial fibre length on the tensile properties of paper was investigated. Changes in initial fibre length significantly influenced many pulp and paper properties. It was found that cutting the paper into pieces with an area less than 25 mm2 caused significant changes in the important morphological parameters of the fibres and a sharp decrease in the tensile properties of the reconstituted paper.
ENVIRONMENT
WebProNews

Wind Energy Was the Big Winner in 2020

Wind energy was the big winner of 2020, accounting for the single largest segment of new energy capacity added in the US. Governments around the world are looking at climate-friendly energy options in a desperate attempt to stave off the worst impacts of climate change. Wind, solar and nuclear are some of the most popular options, but wind is clearly gaining major traction in the US.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Increasing Trend of Periodic Maintenance Drives Wind Power Blades Market

ResearchMoz.us has announced the addition of a report, titled "Global Wind Power Blades Market Insights And Forecast To 2026". The study on the wind turbine blades market offers a critical assessment of key growth dynamics, technology trends, regulatory frameworks prevailing in key regional markets, and recent investment trends among prominent stakeholders.
INDUSTRY
plasticstoday.com

Recycling Facility to Process All Household Plastic Waste in Sweden

Swedish Plastic Recycling (Svensk Plaståtervinning) is investing 1 billion Swedish krona — more than $116.5 million — to develop a state-of-the-art plastics recycling facility at its existing facility in Motala, Sweden. The new operation will be able to recycle all plastic packaging from Swedish homes, with no carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

180K+
Followers
207K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy