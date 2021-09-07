CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pre-trial Hearings to Resume for 5 Charged in September 11 Attacks

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - The U.S. prosecution of five people accused of planning and aiding the September 11, 2001, terror attacks resumes with pre-trial motions Tuesday after a break of a year and a half due to the coronavirus pandemic. Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, a senior al-Qaida official and alleged mastermind of the...

Washington Times

Top U.S. general in Afghanistan contradicts Biden, told chain of command not to pull out

The top U.S. general on the ground in Afghanistan told top Pentagon officials that he opposed the total withdrawal of troops before President Biden made the final decision. In a closed briefing Tuesday to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen. Austin Scott Miller confirmed that he registered his dissent with Mr. Biden’s decision with the top brass — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of U.S. Central Command.
americanmilitarynews.com

New FBI report finds Saudi help in 9/11 terrorist attacks

On Saturday, the FBI released a report documenting several pieces of circumstantial evidence tying the government of Saudi Arabia to the 9/11 terrorists. The report was released late Saturday on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, which resulted in the deaths of nearly 3,000 people and sparked the Global War on Terror. The document was released under an executive order issued by President Joe Biden earlier this month.
AFP

Trial of accused 9/11 mastermind resumes, days before 20th anniversary

The trial of five men accused in the September 11 attacks restarted  Tuesday just days before the 20th anniversary but quickly ground to a halt on technical issues, underscoring that victims of the Al-Qaeda plot could wait much longer for justice. Accused September 11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others appeared in the military commissions court at the US naval base in Guantanamo, Cuba for the first time in more than 18 months after the death-penalty case emerged from a coronavirus-forced pause. But the stress of nine years of pretrial battling surfaced almost immediately as the new judge, the eighth assigned to the case, was forced to suspend the hearing after two-and-a-half hours to deal with issues arising from his appointment. And a military appeals court's new ruling supporting the destruction of a CIA black site where some of the defendants may have been tortured before they came to Guantanamo immediately turned the case back to its central issue: can men who underwent methodical torture be tried fairly with the due process promised by US law?
CBS News

Pretrial hearings resuming in Guantanamo Bay for 9/11 defendants

Nearly 20 years after 9/11, pretrial hearings are resuming in the case against five men accused of aiding the hijackers. The last in-person hearing was in February 2020. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joins CBSN AM from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to talk about what can be expected from the new proceedings.
CBS News

Trial set to resume for men accused of plotting 9/11 terror attacks

Nearly 20 years after the 9/11 terror attacks, the trial for the men accused of plotting the attacks is set to resume after a 19-month pause due to COVID-19. The defendants, including Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the self-described architect of the attacks, arrived at the U.S. prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, over a decade ago. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joins CBSN's Debra Alfarone from Guantanamo Bay with the latest.
Kokomo Perspective

BRIAN HOWEY: Did Osama bin Laden win the ‘War on Terror’?

As we head into a weekend commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, ponder this question: Did Osama bin Laden win?. He was killed by U.S. Special Forces a decade ago, his remains dumped into the Indian Ocean. But when you consider what his goals were when he attacked New York and Washington, he has achieved much of what he wanted.
Arkansas Online

9/11 trial start at least year away

FORT MEADE, Md. -- The new judge presiding in the 9/11 case at Guantanamo Bay said Monday that the trial of the five men accused of plotting the 2001 attacks will not begin for at least another year. The judge, Col. Matthew N. McCall, who took over the case last...
New York Post

Taliban calls on US to show ‘heart,’ thanks world for $1.2 billion in aid

The Taliban on Tuesday thanked the international community for pledging more than $1 billion in emergency aid to Afghanistan — and called on the US to donate more. Amir Khan Mutaqi, the foreign minister in Afghanistan’s new Taliban-run Cabinet, asked Washington to show appreciation for the militant group allowing the US to complete its massive evacuation effort.
Voice of America

US Accuses Russia of Stonewalling on Cybercrime

WASHINGTON - U.S. warnings to Russian President Vladimir Putin over shielding cybercriminals holed up in Russia appear to have made little impact, according to top U.S. law enforcement and cyber officials. "There is no indication that the Russian government has taken action to crack down on ransomware actors that are...
cbslocal.com

Mohamed Noor Murder Conviction Reversed: MN Supreme Court Orders Ex-MPD Officer Be Sentenced For 2nd-Degree Manslaughter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has reversed Mohamed Noor’s conviction of third-degree depraved-mind murder in the death of Justine Ruszcyzk Damond in 2017. On Wednesday in court filings, the state’s supreme court ruled to reverse the murder conviction of the former Minneapolis police officer and send the case...
Voice of America

Taliban Welcome Aid, Push Back Against US Criticism on Interim Government 

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - The Taliban applauded the global community Tuesday for pledging hundreds of millions of dollars in emergency assistance to Afghanistan but dismissed criticism of their week-old interim government by the United States and others. . Speaking to reporters in Kabul, the Taliban government’s acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi,...
wgauradio.com

Trial of accused prison guard killer to resume

Jury selection in a death penalty trial will resume today after it was halted last week when a defense lawyer thought he might have contracted COVID 19. Donnie Rowe is one of two men charged in the murders of two state Corrections officers who were shot and killed during a 2017 escape from a prison bus in Putnam County. Rowe is being tried separately from co-defendant Ricky Dubose, who is from Madison County.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Minister pledges Taliban govt won't allow militant attacks

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Afghanistan’s new foreign minister said Tuesday that the Taliban governing the country remain committed to not allowing militants to use their territory to launch attacks. But he refused to say when or if the country’s new rulers would create a more inclusive government. Without other...
Voice of America

Blinken Faces Further Scrutiny Over US Withdrawal from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged to continue humanitarian aid to the Afghan people through United Nations agencies and nongovernment organizations, a day after the United States said it would provide nearly $64 million in new humanitarian assistance. The top U.S. diplomat faced another round of tough questioning Tuesday...
