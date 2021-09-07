CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VW Looking To Re-Lease Its Used EVs In Order To Keep Control Of Their Batteries

Carscoops
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolkswagen plans to offer used-vehicle leases on its new family of ID electric vehicles as it looks to keep control of their battery packs. While speaking to members of the media during the Munich Motor Show, Volkswagen Group chief executive Herbert Diess revealed that secondary leases would allow the automaker to recycle the battery packs into new uses, such as home power centers and fast chargers.

