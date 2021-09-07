CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

8131 N 107th Ave 58

oucampus.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCozy townhome close to Westgate - Very clean spacious two bedroom unit in a small community with tile in all the right places, Water included in rent, only electric bill. Property is close to L101 and Westgate entertainment district. Please text only. Thank you. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Sq...

www.oucampus.org

oucampus.org

3016 S. George Dr

DIVING POOL - Very clean well-maintained home, recently remodeled 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, open kitchen, large counter/bar, maple cabinets, lots of storage, desert landscape in front yard, fenced diving pool, this great home is conveniently-located, one block east of the 101, travel time to airport approx. 10 minutes & down town is 15-20 minutes. Close to Fiesta Mall, many restaurants, Desert Samaritan Hospital & more. Don't miss out on this one.
Richmond.com

204 N Juniper Ave, Henrico, VA 23075

Great opportunity to purchase this two bedroom, one bath ranch in Highland Springs. Kitchen and bathroom have been updated. Spacious living room. Large back yard. Would make a great rental property. Home is being sold AS IS where Is. Owners will not make any repairs. Seller prefers cash or conventional financing.
oucampus.org

8853 W Watkins St

All new inside! Professionally cleaned and ready! - 650 minimum credit. Remodeled single story home located in the desirable community of Farmington Park. Home features a spacious floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. All new flooring and paint inside! Eat in kitchen offers breakfast bar, pantry and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Large family room right off kitchen. Great master suite with walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks and separate shower and tub. Home also features a good size backyard with covered patio. This home is clean and ready to move in! $1500 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, NO PETS, Tolleson rental tax of 2.5%, $20 mthly admin fee. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance.
oucampus.org

3221 W Florimond Rd

For rent is this spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath home is for rent in northern Phoenix in Villages at Tramonto II gated community that rarely comes up for rent. The last tenant stayed for over 5 years. At over 1,900 sq. feet it is one of the larger 3 bedroom homes you will find. Located minutes away from I-17 and hwy 74. Inside you will find very nice tile in the high traffic area, soaking tub and shower in the master bath, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and large center island, a spacious laundry room, and even a 2nd floor balcony off master bedroom for great views and sunsets. Also has an alarm, garage, and landscaped backyard with lush green grass. Rent is $2,350 per month. Deposit is $2,350 plus $300 non-refundable cleaning deposit. Total move-in amount is $2,650 deposit + $2,350 + $54.05 Tax = $5,054.05. Come check out this home today before its gone!
oucampus.org

18432 N. 55th Lane

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN GLENDALE *** - *** AVAILABLE 10/08 ***. This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1308 square feet at Autumn Ridge in Glendale. The interior features a great room, master bedroom with walk in closet, ceilings fans, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile and carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, storage room & storage shed, RV Parking and desert landscaping.
oucampus.org

3962 W Rene Drive

AVAILABLE 10/15/21!!! - CUTE AND COZY SINGLE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM HOME IN KYRENE SCHOOL DISTRICT. HOME FEATURES TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES. DINING IN GREAT ROOM. LARGE MASTER BATH HAS FULL BATHROOM AND DOUBLE SINK VANITY. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, AND FREEWAYS.**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**
oucampus.org

2048 W Butler Drive

**Excellent 3br/1ba/1garage HOUSE (CHANDLER & DOBSON) - EXCELLENT Location!! This house is a three bedroom & One full bath. This house is off of Chandler and Dobson with direct access to the Loop 101 and 202 Freeways. Excellent schools, quiet neighborhood, and walking distance from shopping!. Amenities Include: Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer,...
oucampus.org

The Allison Condominiums

Best Location in Scottsdale - Neighborhood Setting! ! Entertain your guests or host a private party in The Allison’s unique and stylish Clubhouse, featuring an extraordinary waterfall entry, a community room with a fireplace, a bar area, stylish designer furnishings, a flat screen TV, private restrooms and offices. Take the party poolside on the over sized, tiled, covered patios. With a mix of South Beach and Scottsdale, the resort-styled pools are the perfect backdrop to your relaxation time. The main pool and spa area has been richly designed to rival an upscale resort. Elaborate outdoor furniture, an open air casita, a heated spa and a brilliant blue pool are all here for your enjoyment.
oucampus.org

3325 E. Pinchot Ave.

Two Bedroom, One Bath. Community Pool and On-site Laundry. - Pecan Tree Apartments is a boutique apartment community that offers spacious one (1) and two (2) bedroom floor plans with style and convenience in South Arcadia. This is a recently upgraded garden style experience in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities. Water, sewer and trash included.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

326 Huntley Ave

Beautiful 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath PEARL certified energy efficient home (HERS score 57) with 3.72 KWP solar panel array. Located in the popular Huntley community in the city. Open floor plan living with stylish interior and exterior finishing's, to include hard wood flooring, granite counters, maple cabinetry, stainless appliances & plantation shutters. Located in the Fry's Spring area, next to trail leading to Moore's Creek which connects into the Rivanna Trail system. Short walk to UVA, Trolley stop and many local restaurants. Mowing and yard maintenance included in $65 monthly HOA fee.,Granite Counter,Fireplace in Great Room.
oucampus.org

1205 W University Dr

1207 W University Dr - This 2 bedroom duplex is ideally located close to ASU, entertainment, shopping and provides easy access to the major freeways. The kitchen has granite counters, ceramic tiles, living room and hallway with wood laminate in both bedrooms There is plenty of closet space for clothing an linens and other convenient storage compartments.
oucampus.org

6711 W. Sack Dr.

***3 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOM HOME IN ARROWHEAD RANCH WITH A FENCED POOL*** - This one story home is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1343 square feet and is located in Glendale at Arrowhead Ranch. The interior features a great room with a fireplace, eat in kitchen with pantry, master suite with 2 closets & 1 is a walk in and double sinks in the bathroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, carpet and vinyl flooring, window coverings and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, desert landscaping in the front and backyards and a fenced pool.
oucampus.org

2412 E Monroe St

SECTION 8 WELCOME – Please have your voucher details ready. This 12-unit complex is fully gated. Located less than ¼ mile from the 24st/Washington light rail stop. All units have tile, cabinets, appliances (fridge & stove), and light fixtures. Rent includes electric (APS), gas, water, sewer, trash and landscaping. Please...
oucampus.org

1701 E. Cambridge Ave.

Newly Updated 2 Bed/ 1 Bath Apartment with Washer and Dryer IN-UNIT! - *CURRENTLY UNDER RENOVATION*NO SHOWINGS UNTIL COMPLETE*. Managed by Taylor Street 602-603-9777 www.taylorstmgmt.com. The unit has been updated with NEW flooring, NEW stainless steel appliances, NEW bathtub and surround tile, as well as a NEW name brand full...
oucampus.org

955 North Jackson Street

Plan 2 - The Greene elevation boasts Craftsman design with strong gable roof element, done in deep green with white trim and a tangerine door.
oucampus.org

10645 E. Clinton St.

Great home in scottsdale with pool and solar - Great home in Scottsdale close to shopping and great schools, home is furnished and has solar panels which will help reduce cost drastically. Cane be rented with or without furniture. please inquire for more info. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Sq...
MATC Times

3229 N Oakland Ave

Senorita Apartments~ Professionally Managed by Wellston Apartments - Senorita Apartments is a pet friendly community located just blocks from UW-Milwaukee. Offering one bedroom apartment homes including heat, water and sewer. Apartment interiors offer a vintage charm with ample closet space. Each apartment has several windows to brighten up your living...
oucampus.org

1401 E. DUNLAP AVE

Nice Hillside 2bd 2bath - 2 Bed/2 bath located in a quiet, residential neighborhood, near Phoenix Mountain Preserve. Onsite management that maintains a safe, clean, and comfortable apartment community is available 24/7. Nearly 1000 square foot, single level apartment. Tile floors throughout. New, glass patio door leading to your own, private, fenced yard. Kitchen with all-new stainless appliances, granite countertops, and dishwasher. Primary bathroom with newly-tiled shower and 3/4-inch glass door enclosure. Secondary bath has new tub w/ new tile surround. Large living room, kitchen, and dining room with ceiling fan. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets. Standard washer and dryer hook-ups inside apartment. Individually-assigned parking. Call 602-413-1863Apply at www.Peakinvprop.com.
thebridgenewspaper.com

5310 Marcella Ave.

Villa Dorada Apartments - LISTO PARA MUDARSE!!! Te sentiras como en casa en nuestra hermosa communidad en el mero corazon de Laredo. Ofrecemos lavadora y secadora en la unidad, complejo cercado, alberca, y gimnasio. Cuando viva aqui, tendra facil accesso a el Mall del Norte, La Biblioteca Publica, el centro de Laredo, instalaciones medicas y centros recreativos. Llamenos haora mismo al 956-725-3900 para mas informacion y programar una visita!! READY FOR MOVE IN!!! Our beautifully designed, all tile apartments are the perfect space to feel at home. We offer a gated community as a private haven in the heart of the city. We are located near I-35 and Calton with easy access to downtown, shopping, medical facilities, and recreation. You will enjoy our swimming pool and fitness center located on the property! Call us at 956-725-3900 to schedule a viewing!!
themunchonline.com

1700 Edmondson Ave

VOUCHERS ONLY AND SENIOR COMMUNITY. Harlem Gardens is an affordable, independent apartment community for SENIORS 62 PLUS that defines the standard of senior living in the Baltimore area. Harlem Gardens is a vibrant community that offers wellness programs, social activities, dining and onsite amenities such as a library and entertainment room. Our spacious one and two bedroom homes feature fully-equipped kitchens, oversize bathrooms and plush carpet.
