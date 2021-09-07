1401 E. DUNLAP AVE
Nice Hillside 2bd 2bath - 2 Bed/2 bath located in a quiet, residential neighborhood, near Phoenix Mountain Preserve. Onsite management that maintains a safe, clean, and comfortable apartment community is available 24/7. Nearly 1000 square foot, single level apartment. Tile floors throughout. New, glass patio door leading to your own, private, fenced yard. Kitchen with all-new stainless appliances, granite countertops, and dishwasher. Primary bathroom with newly-tiled shower and 3/4-inch glass door enclosure. Secondary bath has new tub w/ new tile surround. Large living room, kitchen, and dining room with ceiling fan. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets. Standard washer and dryer hook-ups inside apartment. Individually-assigned parking. Call 602-413-1863Apply at www.Peakinvprop.com.www.oucampus.org
