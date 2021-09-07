CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

1401 E. DUNLAP AVE

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNice Hillside 2bd 2bath - 2 Bed/2 bath located in a quiet, residential neighborhood, near Phoenix Mountain Preserve. Onsite management that maintains a safe, clean, and comfortable apartment community is available 24/7. Nearly 1000 square foot, single level apartment. Tile floors throughout. New, glass patio door leading to your own, private, fenced yard. Kitchen with all-new stainless appliances, granite countertops, and dishwasher. Primary bathroom with newly-tiled shower and 3/4-inch glass door enclosure. Secondary bath has new tub w/ new tile surround. Large living room, kitchen, and dining room with ceiling fan. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets. Standard washer and dryer hook-ups inside apartment. Individually-assigned parking. Call 602-413-1863Apply at www.Peakinvprop.com.

324 Winthrop Ave

HUGE 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM NOW AVAILABLE - This huge 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom is now available to rent!. In the kitchen it has all stainless steel appliances, including stainless steel fridge, stainless steel oven, and a stainless steel dishwasher. It has tile floors in the kitchen, and Granite countertops!
NEW HAVEN, CT
4801 Fairmont Ave #308

Awesome location 1BR 1BA with balcony in The Fairmont (Downtown Bethesda) - AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. This bright 1 BR/1 BA condo with patio balcony sits in an ideal location. Fresh paint, parquet flooring, kitchen with granite counter tops, SS appliances, BR w/ 2 closets & built-in shelves & bath with ceramic tile. Washer/Dryer in unit. Steps to restaurants, shopping and in the Heart of Bethesda. Moments to Bethesda Metro. Parking space(s) can be rented separately through the building management office. Move in fee $250.00.
BETHESDA, MD
310 E. Texas Ave

Spacious 4 Bedroom Home with Large Backyard - This home features 4 Bedrooms and 1.5 Bathrooms. New flooring being installed in 3 bedrooms, hallway, and bathroom. Kitchen is open to the living room with built in bar. The fenced back yard has a large brick patio. To schedule a viewing of 318 Rental Pro's Rental Properties please visit our website 318RentalPros.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.
35 Springside Ave

New Kitchens and bathrooms. Right behind SCSU! Reach out today for more information and to set up a private tour. Single family home for rent with one car garage, full unfinished basement, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms (half bath access from front... Learn more. Posted in Apartments & Houses 08/30/2021. BR...
NEW HAVEN, CT
218 E. Mason Ave

Studio available in Del Ray! - Our residents have quick access to the best of the surrounding DC community. Mason Arms Apartments offers an excellent apartment complex in the great Del Ray area. Our residents have access to premier shops, diverse dining options, and a vibrant nightlife providing a distinctive living experience. Less than 10 blocks from Braddock Road Metro, whether you’re just starting out, at the height of your career, or new to the area, Mason Arms welcomes you to one of Alexandria’s most highly rated apartment communities. Every first Thursday of the month, Del Ray has a festival with activities, food samples, and many other attractions. Our studios are 438 square feet with hardwood floors and large closet space.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
1921 E. Virginia Ave.

One Bedroom, One Bath Bungalow with Enclosed Backyard - Virginia Apartments is a boutique community that offers spacious one (1) bedroom bungalow style cottages. The property features designed landscaping, private yards, washer and dryer hookups, assigned parking as well as off-street parking for guests. Located in a quiet neighborhood setting, this community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities.
VIRGINIA STATE
2402 North 24Th Street

Remodeled Central Phoenix Studio - This is a beautiful property. Studio and 2 Bed apartments. Completely Renovated... Great lighting, new tile floor, tile bathroom, granite counter tops, new appliances. In unit Washers/Dryers. Property is located adjacent to the canal where the Grand Canalscape Project is underway. Beautifying the area and making the waterside path friendly and scenic for running, biking, and walking trails. Property is also very close to downtown Phoenix and the countless offerings of restaurants, nightlife, and boutique retailers. 12 month lease.
1205 W University Dr

1207 W University Dr - This 2 bedroom duplex is ideally located close to ASU, entertainment, shopping and provides easy access to the major freeways. The kitchen has granite counters, ceramic tiles, living room and hallway with wood laminate in both bedrooms There is plenty of closet space for clothing an linens and other convenient storage compartments.
3234 North Scottsdale Road

This Very high in furnished 2 bedroom with loft or a third bedroom or office Apartment is available for a short term lease until October.. Granite countertops, private patio with furniture, swimming pool, workout room, big screen TV in lobby, in the heart of old town Scottsdale with hundreds of restaurants within a mile. Incredible location for and active lifestyle and is in the heart of everything Arizona has to offer…Pet friendly with an extra charge...
7240 E. Oak St

Beautiful Scottsdale Home for Rent! - Renovated 4 bedroom home available now in South Scottsdale. Completely renovated with wood floor, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Featuring ceiling fans & carpet in bedrooms. Front load washer/dryer, new slider blinds, covered carport, huge covered backyard patio with views of Camelback mountain are just some of the features of this home. Front/Back Landscaping is included in the rent! This is a must see!
OTTAWA, KS
2619 185th Ave E

Lake Tapps waterfront home with 75' low bank frontage! Fantastic private dock with 2 covered boat lifts plus 2 jet ski floating docks. Spacious multi-level deck, large lawn, Mt Rainier view, fire pit & hot tub make for amazing entertaining options. The house is incredible too - vaulted ceilings, walls of windows with lake views, skylights, 2 fireplaces, gorgeous wood floors. Generous kitchen has double oven, 2 pantries, lots of storage. Master suite has several closets, amazing bathroom with steam shower & heated granite floor. Work from home in your office with a great view. Bonus loft with balcony overlooks family & living rooms. This home lives like a rambler & has covered RV parking, tile roof, A/C, access to private Driftwood Park!
3325 West Monroe St

SECTION 8 WELCOME – Please have your voucher details ready. 12 month lease. This 6-unit complex all units have tile, cabinets, appliances (fridge & stove), and light fixtures. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and landscaping. Tenant pays power. Please contact our Leasing Office for additional information at 480.619.2792 ext 1...
10645 E. Clinton St.

Great home in scottsdale with pool and solar - Great home in Scottsdale close to shopping and great schools, home is furnished and has solar panels which will help reduce cost drastically. Cane be rented with or without furniture. please inquire for more info. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Sq...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
6711 W. Sack Dr.

***3 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOM HOME IN ARROWHEAD RANCH WITH A FENCED POOL*** - This one story home is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1343 square feet and is located in Glendale at Arrowhead Ranch. The interior features a great room with a fireplace, eat in kitchen with pantry, master suite with 2 closets & 1 is a walk in and double sinks in the bathroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, carpet and vinyl flooring, window coverings and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, desert landscaping in the front and backyards and a fenced pool.
3658-3660 N. 5th Ave

Modern Living in the Heart of Midtown Phoenix *** - PARK ROYAL APARTMENT HOMES Special. Come enjoy living in an apartment that is unique, cozy, and tranquil. With spacious 2-bedroom floor plans available starting at $975. All units surround a gated quiet pool. You will appreciate this American style piece of history originally established between the 1950s and 1960s. Park Royal is located in the Harborwood/Encanto area just north of downtown. Being in a central location gives easy access to public buses and major highways. A shopping center within walking distance and only blocks away from downtown Phoenix where there are beautiful museums, and restaurants. Come take a tour of what could be your new home. You won't regret it.
3221 W Florimond Rd

For rent is this spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath home is for rent in northern Phoenix in Villages at Tramonto II gated community that rarely comes up for rent. The last tenant stayed for over 5 years. At over 1,900 sq. feet it is one of the larger 3 bedroom homes you will find. Located minutes away from I-17 and hwy 74. Inside you will find very nice tile in the high traffic area, soaking tub and shower in the master bath, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and large center island, a spacious laundry room, and even a 2nd floor balcony off master bedroom for great views and sunsets. Also has an alarm, garage, and landscaped backyard with lush green grass. Rent is $2,350 per month. Deposit is $2,350 plus $300 non-refundable cleaning deposit. Total move-in amount is $2,650 deposit + $2,350 + $54.05 Tax = $5,054.05. Come check out this home today before its gone!
18432 N. 55th Lane

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN GLENDALE *** - *** AVAILABLE 10/08 ***. This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1308 square feet at Autumn Ridge in Glendale. The interior features a great room, master bedroom with walk in closet, ceilings fans, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile and carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, storage room & storage shed, RV Parking and desert landscaping.
3016 S. George Dr

DIVING POOL - Very clean well-maintained home, recently remodeled 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, open kitchen, large counter/bar, maple cabinets, lots of storage, desert landscape in front yard, fenced diving pool, this great home is conveniently-located, one block east of the 101, travel time to airport approx. 10 minutes & down town is 15-20 minutes. Close to Fiesta Mall, many restaurants, Desert Samaritan Hospital & more. Don't miss out on this one.
8853 W Watkins St

All new inside! Professionally cleaned and ready! - 650 minimum credit. Remodeled single story home located in the desirable community of Farmington Park. Home features a spacious floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. All new flooring and paint inside! Eat in kitchen offers breakfast bar, pantry and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Large family room right off kitchen. Great master suite with walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks and separate shower and tub. Home also features a good size backyard with covered patio. This home is clean and ready to move in! $1500 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, NO PETS, Tolleson rental tax of 2.5%, $20 mthly admin fee. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance.
The Allison Condominiums

Best Location in Scottsdale - Neighborhood Setting! ! Entertain your guests or host a private party in The Allison’s unique and stylish Clubhouse, featuring an extraordinary waterfall entry, a community room with a fireplace, a bar area, stylish designer furnishings, a flat screen TV, private restrooms and offices. Take the party poolside on the over sized, tiled, covered patios. With a mix of South Beach and Scottsdale, the resort-styled pools are the perfect backdrop to your relaxation time. The main pool and spa area has been richly designed to rival an upscale resort. Elaborate outdoor furniture, an open air casita, a heated spa and a brilliant blue pool are all here for your enjoyment.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

