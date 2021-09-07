1401 E. DUNLAP AVE

For rent is this spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath home is for rent in northern Phoenix in Villages at Tramonto II gated community that rarely comes up for rent. The last tenant stayed for over 5 years. At over 1,900 sq. feet it is one of the larger 3 bedroom homes you will find. Located minutes away from I-17 and hwy 74. Inside you will find very nice tile in the high traffic area, soaking tub and shower in the master bath, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and large center island, a spacious laundry room, and even a 2nd floor balcony off master bedroom for great views and sunsets. Also has an alarm, garage, and landscaped backyard with lush green grass. Rent is $2,350 per month. Deposit is $2,350 plus $300 non-refundable cleaning deposit. Total move-in amount is $2,650 deposit + $2,350 + $54.05 Tax = $5,054.05. Come check out this home today before its gone!

HOUSE RENT ・ 1 DAY AGO