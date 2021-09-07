8930 W Monroe St.

Classic American Foursquare near Forest Hill Park on nearly 1 acre with flowing floor plan perfect for entertaining and a growing family. This home has been lovingly cared for including many updates while staying true to its classic origins. Main entry is into an 11 x 24 foyer with beautiful staircase and original stained-glass window at the mid landing flanked by double pocket doors to the formal dining and living rooms. The plan flows through a large den with a wood burning fireplace, past a rear butler stairway with full bath into an updated kitchen with Kutch appliances. The large upper hallway opens directly onto three 15 x 15 bedrooms and two full baths. The fourth room has a laundry closet with new appliances and can serve as a perfect office, bedroom, or large laundry. The butler stair continues to the third level, finished to be the perfect studio or bedroom. A screened in back porch designed to be enclosed if desired with a deck above structured to be a possible additional room on second floor. The deck overlooks a fully fenced, expansive private rear yard with an in-ground pool and spa. The property includes a detached garage with ample parking space behind the house.

