CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

8930 W Monroe St.

oucampus.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly Remodeled 3X2 with W/D ! Only one left at this time hurry in! - Come an take a look today to our beautiful newly renovated units with W/D included and a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Our beautiful community is conveniently located near Restaurants and westgate shopping center.

www.oucampus.org

Comments / 0

Related
oucampus.org

3221 W Florimond Rd

For rent is this spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath home is for rent in northern Phoenix in Villages at Tramonto II gated community that rarely comes up for rent. The last tenant stayed for over 5 years. At over 1,900 sq. feet it is one of the larger 3 bedroom homes you will find. Located minutes away from I-17 and hwy 74. Inside you will find very nice tile in the high traffic area, soaking tub and shower in the master bath, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and large center island, a spacious laundry room, and even a 2nd floor balcony off master bedroom for great views and sunsets. Also has an alarm, garage, and landscaped backyard with lush green grass. Rent is $2,350 per month. Deposit is $2,350 plus $300 non-refundable cleaning deposit. Total move-in amount is $2,650 deposit + $2,350 + $54.05 Tax = $5,054.05. Come check out this home today before its gone!
HOUSE RENT
oucampus.org

8853 W Watkins St

All new inside! Professionally cleaned and ready! - 650 minimum credit. Remodeled single story home located in the desirable community of Farmington Park. Home features a spacious floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. All new flooring and paint inside! Eat in kitchen offers breakfast bar, pantry and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Large family room right off kitchen. Great master suite with walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks and separate shower and tub. Home also features a good size backyard with covered patio. This home is clean and ready to move in! $1500 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, NO PETS, Tolleson rental tax of 2.5%, $20 mthly admin fee. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

2048 W Butler Drive

**Excellent 3br/1ba/1garage HOUSE (CHANDLER & DOBSON) - EXCELLENT Location!! This house is a three bedroom & One full bath. This house is off of Chandler and Dobson with direct access to the Loop 101 and 202 Freeways. Excellent schools, quiet neighborhood, and walking distance from shopping!. Amenities Include: Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer,...
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

3016 S. George Dr

DIVING POOL - Very clean well-maintained home, recently remodeled 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, open kitchen, large counter/bar, maple cabinets, lots of storage, desert landscape in front yard, fenced diving pool, this great home is conveniently-located, one block east of the 101, travel time to airport approx. 10 minutes & down town is 15-20 minutes. Close to Fiesta Mall, many restaurants, Desert Samaritan Hospital & more. Don't miss out on this one.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#W D#W Monroe#Az Address#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms
oucampus.org

18432 N. 55th Lane

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN GLENDALE *** - *** AVAILABLE 10/08 ***. This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1308 square feet at Autumn Ridge in Glendale. The interior features a great room, master bedroom with walk in closet, ceilings fans, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile and carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, storage room & storage shed, RV Parking and desert landscaping.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

3658-3660 N. 5th Ave

Modern Living in the Heart of Midtown Phoenix *** - PARK ROYAL APARTMENT HOMES Special. Come enjoy living in an apartment that is unique, cozy, and tranquil. With spacious 2-bedroom floor plans available starting at $975. All units surround a gated quiet pool. You will appreciate this American style piece of history originally established between the 1950s and 1960s. Park Royal is located in the Harborwood/Encanto area just north of downtown. Being in a central location gives easy access to public buses and major highways. A shopping center within walking distance and only blocks away from downtown Phoenix where there are beautiful museums, and restaurants. Come take a tour of what could be your new home. You won't regret it.
REAL ESTATE
Richmond.com

1102 W 43rd St, Richmond City, VA 23225

Classic American Foursquare near Forest Hill Park on nearly 1 acre with flowing floor plan perfect for entertaining and a growing family. This home has been lovingly cared for including many updates while staying true to its classic origins. Main entry is into an 11 x 24 foyer with beautiful staircase and original stained-glass window at the mid landing flanked by double pocket doors to the formal dining and living rooms. The plan flows through a large den with a wood burning fireplace, past a rear butler stairway with full bath into an updated kitchen with Kutch appliances. The large upper hallway opens directly onto three 15 x 15 bedrooms and two full baths. The fourth room has a laundry closet with new appliances and can serve as a perfect office, bedroom, or large laundry. The butler stair continues to the third level, finished to be the perfect studio or bedroom. A screened in back porch designed to be enclosed if desired with a deck above structured to be a possible additional room on second floor. The deck overlooks a fully fenced, expansive private rear yard with an in-ground pool and spa. The property includes a detached garage with ample parking space behind the house.
RICHMOND, VA
oucampus.org

1205 W University Dr

1207 W University Dr - This 2 bedroom duplex is ideally located close to ASU, entertainment, shopping and provides easy access to the major freeways. The kitchen has granite counters, ceramic tiles, living room and hallway with wood laminate in both bedrooms There is plenty of closet space for clothing an linens and other convenient storage compartments.
HOUSE RENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
oucampus.org

955 North Jackson Street

Plan 2 - The Greene elevation boasts Craftsman design with strong gable roof element, done in deep green with white trim and a tangerine door.
HOUSE RENT
oucampus.org

7240 E. Oak St

Beautiful Scottsdale Home for Rent! - Renovated 4 bedroom home available now in South Scottsdale. Completely renovated with wood floor, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Featuring ceiling fans & carpet in bedrooms. Front load washer/dryer, new slider blinds, covered carport, huge covered backyard patio with views of Camelback mountain are just some of the features of this home. Front/Back Landscaping is included in the rent! This is a must see!
OTTAWA, KS
oucampus.org

6711 W. Sack Dr.

***3 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOM HOME IN ARROWHEAD RANCH WITH A FENCED POOL*** - This one story home is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1343 square feet and is located in Glendale at Arrowhead Ranch. The interior features a great room with a fireplace, eat in kitchen with pantry, master suite with 2 closets & 1 is a walk in and double sinks in the bathroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, carpet and vinyl flooring, window coverings and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, desert landscaping in the front and backyards and a fenced pool.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

10645 E. Clinton St.

Great home in scottsdale with pool and solar - Great home in Scottsdale close to shopping and great schools, home is furnished and has solar panels which will help reduce cost drastically. Cane be rented with or without furniture. please inquire for more info. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Sq...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

3234 North Scottsdale Road

This Very high in furnished 2 bedroom with loft or a third bedroom or office Apartment is available for a short term lease until October.. Granite countertops, private patio with furniture, swimming pool, workout room, big screen TV in lobby, in the heart of old town Scottsdale with hundreds of restaurants within a mile. Incredible location for and active lifestyle and is in the heart of everything Arizona has to offer…Pet friendly with an extra charge...
HOUSE RENT
oucampus.org

1701 E. Cambridge Ave.

Newly Updated 2 Bed/ 1 Bath Apartment with Washer and Dryer IN-UNIT! - *CURRENTLY UNDER RENOVATION*NO SHOWINGS UNTIL COMPLETE*. Managed by Taylor Street 602-603-9777 www.taylorstmgmt.com. The unit has been updated with NEW flooring, NEW stainless steel appliances, NEW bathtub and surround tile, as well as a NEW name brand full...
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

3323 West Monroe Street

SECTION 8 WELCOME – Please have your voucher details ready. This 6-unit complex all units have tile, cabinets, appliances (fridge & stove), and light fixtures. Rent includes, water, sewer, trash and landscaping. 12 month lease. Please contact our Leasing office at 480.619.2792 ext. 0 for more details! Tenant pays power.
HOUSE RENT
oucampus.org

909 W Colter St

Spacious 1x1 - Welcome to Colter Park Apartments, where comfort and convenience meet to suit your needs! Live just steps away from the Metro Light Rail in a friendly community with premier amenities. Choose from a stylish studio,1BR, or 2BR available in three different model levels to suit your tastes and budget. You'll love Colter Park's fabulous location; minutes from downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment as well as being close to the I-17, Highway 51, and Central Avenue for easier commutes. Come Tour Today!
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

116 W. Del Rio St

AVAILABLE 10/18/21 - WONDERFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME IN THE DESIRABLE GILBERT COMMUNITY OF RANCHO DEL VERDE. GORGEOUS BACKYARD WITH PATIO AND BEAUTIFUL PEBBLE TECH POOL!! POOL SERVICE IS INCLUDED! PRIVATE CORNER LOT WITH NO ONE BEHIND YOU. A TRUE MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!!! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**
REAL ESTATE
roi-nj.com

C&W arranges $16M financing for St. Lucy’s Tower project in Jersey City

Cushman & Wakefield has arranged for $16 million in financing for St. Lucy’s Tower in Jersey City, the company said in statement. The real estate firm was selected as the exclusive adviser to Claremont Development in securing acquisition and predevelopment financing for the tower, as well as construction financing for a 56,000-square-foot shelter.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Richmond.com

1022 W High St, Petersburg, VA 23803

Renovated home currently used as rental property. Rent is $850/mo on a month to month lease. Recently installed central heat and air system and roof. W. High St. has seen many renovations in recent years and more are planned. Part of the Battersea/West High St. Historic District. Property being sold as-is with inspections for informational purposes only.
PETERSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy