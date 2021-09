Owning a pet — even a small one — means taking on big responsibilities, but it doesn’t have to mean the death of your vacations. There are a few options to consider when it comes to planning out your pet’s care during your travel. You can take him with you, get a sitter, or look into boarding facilities for small pets. Don’t eliminate boarding as an option before you do some research. Lots of facilities take other animals besides puppies and kitties. But that doesn’t mean you can send him to just any old place. You should investigate a bit before committing to a boarder.

PETS ・ 2 HOURS AGO