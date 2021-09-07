Get COVID-19 vaccine or please quit, Zimbabwe tells government workers

Keeping frontline workers safe from COVID-19 is a priority in Malawi, where less than 3% of the population is fully vaccinated. For Tamara Katuli, a health worker at Madziabango Health Center in Blantyre, Malawi, being vaccinated means she can provide the best possible care for babies and children. "This vaccine is good," she says. "It helped us because at first we were afraid of COVID-19. After getting vaccinated, we felt safe and happy."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO