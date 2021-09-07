CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get COVID-19 vaccine or please quit, Zimbabwe tells government workers

By Syndicated Content
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARARE (Reuters) – Government workers in Zimbabwe who do not want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 should resign, its justice minister said on Tuesday. The southern African nation has so far vaccinated 2.7 million people, against a target of inoculating two-thirds of its 15 million population by the end of the year. President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government says it has paid for 12 million COVID-19 doses from China.

