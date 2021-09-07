CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan's standardized test scores show dramatic declines during COVID-19 pandemic year

By Hannah Knowles
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a year and a half of disrupted learning, student test scores showed a sharp decline in Michigan from the last time standardized tests like the M-STEP and ELA were given, prior to COVID-19. The results showed the steep climb Michigan has ahead to recover from pandemic-induced learning loss and years of low performances on tests in math, reading, social studies, and science.

MaximusMax
8d ago

Let's sit all the kids in front of a laptop at home, I mean that's probably the same as a classroom, right? I mean what could go wrong...

4
