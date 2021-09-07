Michigan's standardized test scores show dramatic declines during COVID-19 pandemic year
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a year and a half of disrupted learning, student test scores showed a sharp decline in Michigan from the last time standardized tests like the M-STEP and ELA were given, prior to COVID-19. The results showed the steep climb Michigan has ahead to recover from pandemic-induced learning loss and years of low performances on tests in math, reading, social studies, and science.cw7michigan.com
