CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

New to streaming this week: 'Kate,' 'Come From Away' and MTV's VMAs

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. • The upcoming 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 has brought with it a flood of documentaries and specials looking back on the tragedy. Some of what will be streaming, though, are celebrations, too. On the Criterion Channel, a 63-film series salutes New York and its rich cinematic history, from subway thrillers ("The Taking of Pelham One Two Three") to unsung post-9/11 modern masterworks ("Margaret"). Included here are Big Apple classics like Jules Dassin's "The Naked City" and Billy Wilder's "The Apartment," and filmmakers including Martin Scorsese, Jim Jarmusch, Norman Jewison and Noah Baumbach. One standout, as always, is "Do the Right Thing," Spike Lee's prescient and still-potent landmark. Along with the Brooklyn drama-comedy (which was recently rereleased in a 4K restoration) are a number of supplemental features, like interviews with the cast and filmmakers.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Madonna Makes Surprise Entrance At VMAs In Leather Bodice To Celebrate 40 Years Of MTV

The 2021 MTV VMAs delivered a jaw-dropping moment when Madonna came out on stage and flashed her butt cheeks in a sexy leather bodice. The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards featured one heck of a moment on Sept. 12, when Madonna, 63, opened the show by celebrating both her 40-year career and MTV’s 40-year history inside Brooklyn’s very own Barclays Center. And while doing so, she wore a tiny, sexy leather bodice that left very little to the imagination.
MUSIC
New York Post

Madonna shocks VMAs audience as surprise opening act on MTV

Madonna pretty much put the M into MTV back when the music television network was just getting started in the ’80s. So it was only fitting that the Material Girl — now the Material Sexagenarian — would open the 2021 VMAs to help restore order to the awards show, which, in its first attempt to go back to its pre-pandemic glitz, returned to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sunday night.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

How Doja Cat went from watching the VMAs to hosting and performing

She puts the “purr” in performance. And as host of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, pop provocateur Doja Cat is making hiss-tory. “Wowowowowowow,” tweeted the “Planet Her” hitmaker, 25, announcing her appointment as mistress of ceremonies at this year’s VMAs. She’s also nominated for five awards, including video of...
BROOKLYN, NY
PopCrush

Were Chloe Bailey and Normani the 2021 VMAs MVPs?

Chloe Bailey and Normani deserve all the awards for the performances they put on at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday (Sept. 12). Since its first show in 1984, the VMAs have been renowned for churning out culturally iconic and star-making moments. Think about when Madonna rolled across the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
audacy.com

Madonna, Bieber kick off MTV VMAs; Olivia Rodrigo 1st winner

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, a night of highlighting music and pop culture, opened on Sunday with Madonna paying homage to the network's 40th anniversary followed by Justin Bieber’s high-energy performance. “They said we wouldn’t last,” Madonna said. “But we’re still here.”. After Madonna pranced off stage, Bieber and...
MUSIC
talesbuzz.com

Lil Nas X Hits the Showers for Steamy MTV VMAs Performance — Watch

Lil Nas X‘s performance at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards took viewers back to Montero State Prison for another arresting experience. The hip-hop visionary was joined by collaborator Jack Harlow on the 2021 VMAs stage for a wild performance of “Industry Baby,” the latest hit off Lil Nas X’s debut album Montero, which officially drops on Friday, Sept. 17. The duo was introduced by Billy Porter, dripping in gold.
CELEBRITIES
US News and World Report

Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber Top Star-Packed MTV VMAs

Lil Nas X won video of the year at Sundays MTV VMAs on a night that Justin Bieber triumphantly returned to the stage as a performer and as winner of the artist of the year. “I do not take this for granted,” Lil Nas X said while accepting the night’s final award for the music video for his song, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”
MUSIC
ABC News

MTV VMAs 2021 winners list: Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and more

The MTV Video Music Awards are back. The awards show celebrated MTV's 40th anniversary on Sunday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with an opening performance from pop icon Madonna, who ushered in a series of performances from The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo. In between...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Jules Dassin
Person
Norman Jewison
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Shawn Mendes
CBS News

2021 MTV VMAs: Best looks from the red carpet

The MTV VMAs are back in Brooklyn. After the 2020 show didn't feature any in-person performances, the red carpet has returned. Doja Cat hosted the broadcast and was among a full roster of performers such as Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber and The Kid LAORI, Chlöe, Ed Sheeran and Kacey Musgraves. The Foo Fighters were honored with the Global Icon Award.
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

Madonna makes cheeky surprise VMAs appearance to celebrate MTV's 40th anniversary

This year marked the 40th anniversary of MTV, so as the MTV Video Music Awards took place Sunday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, it was only fitting that the original MTV queen — the woman who opened the very first VMAs ceremony in 1984, with a “Like a Virgin” performance that still ranks as one of the most scandalous in the award show’s history — kick off the festivities.
BROOKLYN, NY
femalefirst.co.uk

Madonna wows MTV Video Music Awards with surprise performance

Madonna stunned the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (12.09.21) with a surprise performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City in a dominatrix-style outfit. Madonna was a surprise performer at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (12.09.21). The 63-year-old star shocked the crowd at...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv#Music Video#Music Award#Vma#The Associated Press#The Criterion Channel#Big Apple#French#The Barclays Center#Bts#Mtv Vmas#Coldplay#Permissiontodance#Ap Entertainment#Pbs#Syrian
TVLine

VMAs Live Stream: Watch MTV's Official 2021 Red Carpet Pre-Show

MTV is getting the party started a little early on Sunday with an official Video Music Awards pre-show — no cable subscription required. Beginning at 6:15/5:15c, the pre-show will feature performances from Kim Petras (“Future Starts Now”), Polo G (“Rapstar”) and Swedish House Mafia (“It Gets Better” and “Lifetime.”) Social media personality Bretman Rock will also present the award for Best Breakthrough Song, which is voted on by the TikTok community during the pre-show. Hosted by Doja Cat, who is also performing, this year’s main ceremony (MTV, 8 pm) features performances from Alicia Keys and Swae Lee, Busta Rhymes, Camila Cabello, Chlöe,...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Here are all the winners from the MTV VMAs 2021

The MTV Video Music Awards have wrapped up for another year, with Beyoncé, Harry Styles and Travis Scott among those crowned winners at this year’s ceremony. The ceremony took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It was hosted by Doja Cat, who also performed her singles ‘Be Like This and ‘You Right’, and took home the award for Best Collaboration with her SZA-featuring single ‘Kiss Me More’.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

‘MTV VMAs’ Review: Lil Nas X’s ‘Gay Agenda,’ Machine Gun Kelly’s Rock Agenda, Doja Cat’s Headdress Stratagem

Everything being relative, the 2021 MTV VMAs represented a big rebound from the all-time low point of last year’s show, which ended up being pre-recorded without an audience due to pandemic conditions, yet which had everyone involved weirdly trying to pretend that the show was going out live, complete with canned laughter and applause. This year, it was back to “got live if you want it,” and sometimes the show was even lively as well as live, although there was nothing we’ll remember one-twentieth as long as we remember the Iconic Moments from decades past that were wistfully mentioned in...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

The Kid LAROI will perform with Justin Bieber at the MTV VMAs next week

The Kid LAROI will be taking to the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) in New York as he continues his musical crusade in the U.S.. The young sensation from Sydney will perform at the iconic event at New York’s Barclay Centre alongside Justin Bieber on Monday, September, the pair set to deliver their hit single ‘STAY’, as per The Music Network.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
115K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy