Sennheiser IE 100 PRO Wireless review

By Jasper Lastoria
soundguys.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis unique product by Sennheiser sounds great, and offers a lot of flexibility for its price. You can use it on stage or take it to go and casually listen to music. With live music returning slowly to our lives, you may find yourself thinking of upgrading your stage in-ear monitors. Maybe you want to go wireless, or you want something that can easily move from the stage to your Bluetooth device to listen to your favorite streaming service. If that sounds like a lot of roles for one set of earphones, you might be surprised to learn that the Sennheiser IE 100 PRO Wireless is the solution to your problem.

