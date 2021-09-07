Enbridge Advances U.S. Gulf Coast Strategy with Acquisition of North America's Premier Crude Export Facility
CALGARY, AB, and INGLESIDE, Texas, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Enbridge Inc. (Enbridge or the Company) (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) today announced that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement with EnCap Flatrock Midstream to acquire Moda Midstream Operating, LLC (Moda) for U.S. $3.0 billion in cash, subject to closing adjustments. The acquisition will significantly advance the Company's U.S. Gulf Coast export strategy and connectivity to low-cost and long-lived reserves in the Permian and Eagle Ford basins. The Company values the transaction at approximately 8x projected forward EBITDA, and upon closing is expected to be immediately accretive to Enbridge's financial outlook.
