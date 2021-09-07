Enbridge Advances U.S. Gulf Coast Strategy with Acquisition of North America's Premier Crude Export Facility

Demand for natural gas has been growing significantly in Mexico, which will have to increase its reliance on imports from the US to avoid supply shortages. Natural gas production in the US and Canada is expected to see 12% growth by 2025 from 2021 levels. Mexico, on the other hand, is forecasted to suffer a decline in domestic natural gas production by as much as 28% from 2021 to 2025, according to GlobalData. The leading data and analytics company notes that demand for natural gas has been growing significantly in Mexico, and the country will have to increase its reliance on imports from the US to avoid supply shortages.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO