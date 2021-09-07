Newtown officials looking to sell old police station

Newtown officials are looking to sell the old police station. The Board of Selectmen sent a recommendation to the Legislative Council that the 1 acre property be sold. First Selectman Dan Rosenthal says a developer would need to invest some money into the 3 Main Street building, and while it's not a big property it does have some value. The council is the one that can limit use, encumber the property to commercial or a single-family use. The one-story, 22,000-square-foot structure was built in 1950. Rosenthal says the town has had tire-kickers and folks locally interested in the property, and he hopes one of those comes to fruition, but there is no buyer at the moment. It also housed the Parks and Rec Department and Social Service Department. A new police station on South Main Street was opened in 2020.