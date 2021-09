September 3, 2021 – New Mexico in Focus continues its examination of how different groups view the end of the war in Afghanistan. For many in the Southeast Asian community, images of the mass exodus from Kabul bring to mind the end of the war in Vietnam. Matt Grubs speaks with software developer and Vietnamese immigrant Tam Le about parallels between the ends of the two conflicts. Le came to the United States of America as a child in the early 1980s. His family split up to make the arduous journey, and it was more than a decade before they were reunited.

