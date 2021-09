Chewy’s net sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended Aug. 1, 2021 totaled $2.16 billion, growing 26.8 percent year-over-year, company officials reported. “We have now crossed the halfway point of 2021, and our results once again demonstrate the strength of our business model and the incredible bond between pets and pet parents,” CEO Sumit Singh and CFO Mario Marte wrote in a letter to shareholders. “Our business remains healthy, customer engagement continues to grow, and we are confident in our ability to build upon the strong results we delivered last year while navigating the uncertain market conditions due to the ever evolving COVID-19 pandemic.”

