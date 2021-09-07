Westminster dedicates new $11.2-million science center

Westminster College’s new $11.2-million, state-of-the-art academic building sets the school apart from others.

That was the message from senior Seth Schrader at Friday’s dedication of the Hoyt Science Center. Schrader, speaking on behalf of the student body, said he’d visited other schools and none have facilities that compare to the new building.

“This facility has everything that you can possibly need or want,” the Fredonia, New York, student said. “We are blessed to have it and blessed to have such great professors.”

About 75 administrators, elected officials, students and guests attended Friday afternoon’s dedication. The building, originally built in 1974, is a three-story, 27,000 square-foot facility, which houses the chemistry, biochemistry, and environmental science programs, faculty offices, classrooms, and laboratories. One-third of Westminster’s 1,165 students major in STEM-related fields.

Westminster College President Dr. Kathy Brittain Richardson said that for the school, “a college of 170 years of learning”, it had been a five-year journey with the destination being to support STEM and to launch the school’s bachelor of science in nursing program, which graduated its first cohort of nurses in May.

“Today is a day of celebration,” Richardson said. “(This) will increase Westminster’s capacity to teach, collaborate, and prepare students for the opportunities they will find in graduate school and industry. It is a great day to be a Titan.”

The $11.2 million expansion concludes phase three of the college’s Hoyt Renovation and Expansion Project. Phases one and two included the construction of Westminster’s nursing and neuroscience facilities and the Dietz Sullivan Lecture Hall, as well as other structural and aesthetic renovations and upgrades to the existing Hoyt structure, which was originally constructed in 1974 with an addition built in the 1980s.

Phase four will address spaces needed for the Center for the Environment and future expanded academic programming, as well as unrenovated areas from the project’s first two stages. Designed by Cincinnati-based BHDP Architecture and built by Thomas Construction Inc. of Grove City, the sleek state-of-the-art facility is now home to new teaching and research laboratories, offices and ample spaces for students and faculty to interact and collaborate.

Lawrence County was represented at the event by state Rep. Chris Sainato, state Sen. Elder Vogel and county commissioners Loretta Speilvogel and Dan Vogler. Vogler is a 1981 Westminster College graduate.

The ceremony concluded with refreshments and a tour of the facility, led by Westminster students. One tour guide, Syndey Rankin, a senior from Emlenton and an aspiring pediatrician, said the new building shows the school and students are dedicated to a brighter future.

“We were all spread out on campus before, but this allows us to be closer, very close, and to work and learn together,” Rankin said.