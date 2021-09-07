COLUMN BY DAVE LOBECK: Bacon wrapped and smoked chicken legs
As some of you know, this past year I decided to buy a pellet grill/smoker, which was a big deal (at least for me) as I had always used charcoal and wood. Today’s recipe was absolutely perfect for a pellet grill because you can quickly increase the temperature just as you might with an indoor oven. This recipe was so darn easy and extremely reasonably priced, as I was able to buy 12 large chicken legs for a little over $6. We fed four people and had leftovers.www.ncnewsonline.com
