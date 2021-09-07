CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NWHL rebrands to Premier Hockey Federation entering 7th year

By Associated Press
 9 days ago

The National Women’s Hockey League is now the Premier Hockey Federation. North America’s first women’s professional hockey league to pay players a salary is adopting the new title today as part of a rebranding to reflect sweeping changes made to its management structure, coupled with an influx of private ownership entering its seventh season. They're billing the change “No Labels, No Limits”. The PHF has teams based in Danbury, Boston; Toronto; Monmouth Junction, New Jersey; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Buffalo, New York. After expanding into Toronto last year, the PHF has announced it intends to add a seventh team, in Montreal, for the start of the 2022-23 season. The new season opens on November 6th. The federation’s logo will be black and white and feature three stars forming the silhouette of a crown overtop the initials “PHF.” Initially, the league controlled all of its teams and was essentially run by a Commissioner from its New York headquarters.

