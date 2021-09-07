CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trash Fiasco captures the mental chaos of pandemic society with 'Stay Miserable' LP

By Brian Shamie
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake one spin through Trash Fiasco's recent LP release "Stay Miserable," and a listener will notice some things. It's heavy. It's chaotic. But it's thoughtful. And deeply clever. The 7-track release by Chicago-based punk three-piece is a cacophony of sound and emotion, honing in on what makes the genre so...

www.dailyherald.com

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
115K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

